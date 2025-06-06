



Zia Yusuf, chairman of the British Reform, resigned from Nigel Farages Populist Party after mentioned by one of the MPs on Birka.

Yusuf became a reform chairman X: 11 months ago. IVE has a 14-30 %volunteer, and has four times more membership and delivered historical election results.

He added: I no longer believe that working to elect the Reformed Government uses my time well, which resigns the office.

The reforms have been climbed from the polls and swept the local elections for the last few months, but some senior characters have left, and observers have questioned whether the party leader NIGEL FARAGE can gather teams to present as a potential government in the next general election.

Yusufs' departure was a stupid question about the stupid question of whether or not to ban Burka, a kind of general clothing worn by some Muslim women, a few hours after criticizing the reform of the new MP, Sarah Pochin.

Pochin, the MP of Runcorn and Helsby, questioned this question to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

YUSUF thinks stupid in Thursday X to ask if the party itself will not do.

His opinion was swearing at the social media platform, and people mentioned the Yusuf Muslim Heritage.

Thursday, Parage, was sorry to be a big factor in our success on May 1st and was a huge talented person.

Politics can be pressed and difficult games, and ZIA is clearly enough. He was a loss of public life with us and written in X.

Yusuf, an entrepreneur and former banker, joined the reform in the summer of 2024 after donating to the party.

He is the latest celebrity leaving the party. Farage and Yusuf fought with major masses with Rupert Lowe, one of all MPs.

According to Companies House, YUSUF is now one of the two directors of the UK with Farage.

YUSUF began to reform to establish a so -called government efficiency department at the Kent County Council, which modeled the Donald Trump administration's cost reduction costume, and began to investigate local authorities.

Nathaniel Fried, a technology entrepreneur Yusuf, has been taken to carry out the Doge program.

Jia brought me and I think it's appropriate for me to leave with him. He told the Financial Times.

Political commentators and reform members Tim Montgomerie said Yusuf departure is a massive frustration.

I just put my heart to Jia. Because he did not leave lightly because he invested a lot of time. He told the Times Radio.

