The UN Human Rights Head calls us to withdraw the sanctions against the CPI judges





The UN Human Rights Head required the withdrawal of the American government of the sanctions which he imposed Thursday against four judges on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, Volker Trk said that “attacks on judges” directly accelerated “respect for the rule of law and equality of protection of the law values ​​for which the United States has long been”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Thursday, because what he said was the “illegitimate” targeting of Israel and the United States.

The sanctions responded to the ICC issued arrest mandates against senior Israeli officials, notably Benjamin Netanyahu, and his investigation into the alleged American war crimes in Afghanistan.

TRK said he was “deeply disturbed” by sanctions and called for their “review and rapid withdrawal”.

The four judges appointed are all women: Salomy Balunghi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibez Carranza from Peru, Queen Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou du Benin and Beti Hohler de Slovenie.

The ICC responded in a statement, saying that it “deplores” the sanctions which are “a clear attempt to undermine” its independence.

The measures require that all property belonging to the judges in the United States be blocked and reported in the Treasury Department.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Rubio and US President Donald Trump for the intervention, saying that they “defended Israel's law”.

In a statement, Rubio accused judges of “illegitimate and baseless actions” targeting Israel and the United States.

“These four individuals have actively engaged in the illegitimate and baseless actions of the ICC targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” he said.

Rubio also described the ICC as “politicized” and said that it “falsely claims to be a discretion without hindrance” to investigate nationals of the United States and its allies.

“This dangerous affirmation and abuse of power affects the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”

In her response, the ICC said that she was “held completely behind her staff” and will continue her work “without being discouraged”.

“The targeting of those who work for responsibility do nothing to help civilians trapped in the conflict,” said the court.

“These sanctions are not only intended for designated persons, but they also target all those who support the court … They are intended for innocent victims in all situations in court.”

The ICC is a global court having the power to cause prosecution for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Last year, he issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and the former Minister of Defense of Israel, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

An arrest warrant against the military leader of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, was also issued, but Hamas later confirmed that he was killed during an air strike last year.

The judges said that there were “reasonable reasons” that the three men had a “criminal responsibility” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas rejected allegations.

In February, President Trump imposed economic sanctions against the ICC, including against his chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said that the court had “abused his power”.

In Thursday's announcement, the United States Department of State said two of the judges, Bossa and Ibez Carranza authorized the ICC investigation against American staff in Afghanistan.

The other two judges, Alapini Gansou and Hohler, had decided to issue arrest mandates against Netanyahu and Gallant.

