New ambulance and fast emergency treatment for patients with next winter patients





Invested in urgent and urgent to invest about 450 million people to expand emergency treatment facilities.

There are fewer 800,000 patients every year to wait for more than 4 hours in A & E, and more patients will receive emergency treatment in the community.

Some governments plan to change to modernize NHS services and improve their treatment.

The patient will receive faster, faster and more appropriate emergency treatment as the government shortens the waiting time and begins to deal with continuously failed trusts.

The new investment and reform packages will improve the experience of patients this year and are often worse for patients, including caring for more patients than hospitals.

A total of 450 million plans will provide:

On the same day, about 40 new days of emergency treatment and emergency treatment centers that treat and discharge patients avoid unnecessary hospitalization in the hospital. Up to 15 mental health crisis evaluation centers provide patients with treatment in the right place and not waiting for A & E for hours for treatment, which is not the best environment for those in crisis. The center can be approached in a timely manner and can receive the right treatment for people. By March 2026, nearly 500 new ambulances will be released nationwide.

This plan is to convert more patient treatment to a more appropriate treatment environment as a part of the government to the hospital to the community by dealing with the ambulance handover and the corridor management.

WES Streeting Minister said:

You should not wait for several hours in an ambulance that needs to arrive in the hospital hall or in a few minutes.

We cannot fix more than 10 years and neglect all night. But today we will provide faster and more convenient treatment for emergency patients.

There is no other patient elsewhere, so it ends in A & E. Since the patient cannot receive the cost of NHS 40, it is more expensive for patients and more expensive for taxpayers in A & E.

The investment and reform packages we announce today are not trapped in the trolley of A & E because NHS helps more patients in the community. Hundreds of new ambulances will help to reduce long waiting time we have seen in recent years. And new centers for patients with mental health crisis will provide better treatment and will not be able to take care of them in A & E.

By converting employees and resources into hospitals and communities and modernizing NHS technology and equipment, our change can be needed again when NHS is needed.

NHS CEO Jim Mackey said:

Emergency and emergency treatment services provide patients with the first defensive line to save life, but despite the amazing efforts of the employees, the speed and quality of NHS treatment was not often sufficient.

Our patients and staff are better qualified, so the approach needs a sharp change and needs to get the basics correctly.

This major plan is that people who can cooperate together to revive NHS emergency and emergency treatment, bring patients from the hallway, maintain more ambulances on the road, and prepare to leave the hospital as soon as possible.

Sarah-Jane Marsh said:

The patient is urgently needed in a timely position and can access emergency treatment services, and the treatment provided is the standard for our own and our family.

The 10 -year health plan will set a long -term vision to change emergency and emergency services in the 21st century, but there are much more things we can do now.

This plan explains not only what we know, but also working all over the country, as well as how the system should cooperate to improve access and quality for the benefit of the patient.

NHS English

More than 140,000 people approach emergency and emergency treatment services across the UK every day. Since 2010/11, the demand for ambulance service has increased by 61%, so the demand has doubled.

The A & E Waiting Time Standard has not been met for more than 10 years, and the 18 -minute goal of the category 2 ambulance phone has never been hit outside the infectious disease.

However, one out of five attended A & E does not require emergency or emergency treatment, but can be better cared for in the community.

The plan is ambitious but set a goal that can be achieved and increases the transparency of progress, focusing on making winter 2025/26 much better than the last winter.

It means a fundamental change in our approach to emergency and emergency treatment moving from fragmented efforts to true cooperation in the entire system, and means better adjustment between NHS Trust and primary care to identify the most vulnerable patients during the winter.

It also focuses on certain improvements of the medical system, creating the biggest difference in patients, and aiming to match the resources to the most necessary area.

This plan also sees more patients being treated in the community rather than unnecessarily admitted to the hospital through the following measures:

More paramedic -led treatments in the community will receive more effective treatment in the accident site of the accident or at the home of the ambulance crew, and as the number of patients in the urgent community response team increases, it provides emergency treatment to people in the household, avoids hospital admission, and helps people live longer. Regional areas must deploy how to expand the access to these teams, and this includes the requirements of the requirements. Using modern technology to better use the virtual ward, which provides hospital level treatment in a safe and familiar surrounding environment, secures hospital beds for the most necessary patients, increases recovery speed, improves transparency and public responsibilities, and less effective systems cooperate with high -performance systems. Encourage improvement to accelerate.

Thanks to the investment and reform announced today, people with less than 800,000 people this year must wait more than four hours in the emergency room.

Daniel Elkeles, CEO of NHS providers, said:

There are many things to like about this plan. It was helpful to see it in early summer, and there is time to take meaningful measures before the additional pressure of winter.

In addition to ambulance and hospital services, it is recommended that you consider a lot of systems, including primary, community and mental health care.

Additional capital investments in emergency treatment and mental health crisis evaluation centers and ambulance services on the same day urge the NHS employees and the public to play their roles by focusing on vaccinations.

This plan should make meaningful progress compared to last winter. The plan recognizes the public and our employees want to know that NHS can respond quickly, safely and effectively in an emergency. NHS providers want to develop a bold and ambitious long -term UEC plan in cooperation with NHSE and the government.

Anna Parry, the chief executive of the Ambulance Association, said:

The new emergency and emergency treatment plan reaffirmed the vision for the future of NHS ambulance services. By expanding and formulating a wider ambulance sector in emergency and emergency treatment, we will help to provide people with a more positive working environment by solving major system pressure, reducing the risk of patients, and shifting patient treatment.

In order to achieve the improvement of emergency and emergency treatment, this new plan encourages all health and social welfare leaders to act as a true challenge to achieve the necessary changes. The ambulance service leader continues to prefer opportunities to improve cooperation with system partners while identifying new strategies and initiatives within their own ambulance trusts to achieve the conversion goals summarized in the plan.

We are particularly planning to focus on reducing hospital handover delays and focusing on improved management. Handover delay has the biggest impact on ambulance resources and has unnecessary delays and additional damage to thousands of patients every year. It focuses on eliminating corridor management and reducing 12 hours of waiting time in the emergency room.

Finally, we sincerely guarantee the plan to guarantee and support, emphasize and support the perceptions of the effects of optimal treatment to NHS employees, and leadership and powerful system -level approach must be in the change of emergency and emergency treatment.

Matthew Taylor NHS CEO said:

Systems, providers and health leaders of primary care welcome this plan and welcome this plan to provide better, faster and more appropriate emergency treatment.

As you can see from the plan, there are many best practices throughout the medical services, such as expanding the number of emergency treatment and mental health crisis evaluation centers and launching more ambulances.

It is essential to improve public trust in health services so that NHS does not fall into crisis every winter. In order to improve emissions out of the hospital, strong cooperation between health partners and local governments will be the key to progress.

