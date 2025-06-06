The judge blocks the prohibition of foreign students from Harvards to enter the United States | Harvard University





A district judge in Boston blocked the ban on Trump's administrations to Harvard University international students to enter the United States after Ivy League University argued that the decision was illegal.

Harvard had asked the judge, Allison Burroughs, to block the ban, pending other disputes, arguing that Donald Trump had violated the federal law by not having saved his assertions that students threatened national security.

The proclamation refuses that thousands of Harvard students come to this country to continue their studies and follow their dreams, and he denies Harvard the right to teach them. Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard, said the school in a file to the judge.

The file also argued that the national security argument was defective because the ban did not prevent the same people from entering the country, it only prohibited them from entering to attend Harvard.

Harvard modified his previous trial, which he had deposited in the middle of a broader dispute to the Republican president, to challenge the ban, which Trump delivered on Wednesday in a proclamation.

The White House spokesman Abigail Jackson described Harvard a home as anti-American, anti-Semitic and pro-terrorist agitators, says the school previously denied.

The behavior of Harvards compromised the integrity of the entire visa system of American students and visitors and the risks compromising national security. Now he has to face the consequences of his actions, said Jackson in a statement.

The suspension was to be initially for six months but can be extended. Trumps Proclamation also orders the State Department to consider revoking the academic or exchange visas of any current Harvard student who meets his proclamation criteria.

The Trump administration has launched a multi -fed attack against the oldest and richest university, freezing billions of dollars in subsidies and other funding and proposing to end its tax exemption status, which has aroused a series of legal challenges.

Harvard maintains that the administration retaliated against it for refusing to access requests to control the governance of schools, the study program and the ideology of its teachers and its students.

The Trumps Directive occurred a week after Burroughs announced that it issued a large injunction preventing the administration from revoking Harvards' ability to register international students, who represent about a quarter of his student body.

Harvard declared in the court on Thursday made that the proclamation was a patent effort to make an end to this order of the courts.

The university continued after the Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, announced on May 22 that his department immediately revoked the certification of the student program and the exchange of visitors, which allows him to register foreign students.

The action of Noems was temporarily blocked almost immediately by Burroughs. On the eve of an audience before it last week, the ministry changed CAP and said it would rather dispute Harvard certification thanks to a longer administrative process.

Trump's two -page directive on Wednesday said Harvard had demonstrated a story of foreign ties and radicalism and had extensive tangles with foreign opponents, including China.

He said Harvard had experienced a radical increase in crime in recent years without disciplining at least certain categories of driving violations on the campus, and had not provided enough information in the Department of Internal Security on known foreign students of illegal or dangerous activities.

The judicial file of the Thursday school said that these complaints were not founded.

