The UK makes a new concession to private equity funds with tax crackdowns.

Thursday, the British government disclosed a new concession to a private equity company through a warning that reform will damage the competitiveness of the UK.

In April, Rachel Reeves sold a tax rate on interest in interests, when the company sold a company from 28 %to 32 %.

The government plans to handle taxes as taxes rather than capital gains from April next year after promising to close loopholes related to private equity funds in April next year.

But the proposed new regime will still be relatively favorable to the interests of management. The fund manager would have exempted taxes at an effective rate of 34.1 %compared to 45 %of additional income tax.

The Treasury said in a document published on Thursday after consulting with the regime, the government said it would withdraw two proposals, which would be more difficult for management to qualify for 34.1 %.

The government said that from April, the government should deploy a minimum amount of cash in funds in accordance with the so -called joint investment proposal.

In addition, the company plans to introduce a new minimum waiting period for fund managers to receive a 34.1 %fee. The administrator must wait 40 months to pay the interest that is presented to be treated as capital gains.

But the government said it will withdraw the two proposals on Thursday.

The government has also narrowed off the proposal that large private equity funds, including BLACKSTONE, KKR and EQT, could be a long -standing British tax -paying fund manager after leaving the UK.

The Treasury said it would be the subject of income tax on interest from April to the extent to the extent to the service performed in the UK.

On Thursday, the government made concessions, including the announcement that all private equity funds in the UK will be treated as bik activities before the Okto Bus budget.

Individuals also said they would be considered to provide British services if they worked 60 days a year in the United States.

Michael Moore, the chief executive of BVCA, a private equity industry trade organization, welcomed the government's announcement and said that it took a practical approach in consideration of the potential impact on the growth and competitiveness of the proposed new transportation profit regime.

Moore, however, warned that the industry is still concerned about the risk of double taxation in some areas of reform and will continue to participate with the government.

Dan Neidle, the founder of the think tank, Tax Policy Associates, said that the government's announcement was significant by the ministers, and the lobby efforts in which the industry were highly organized have won a big victory.

The government has lowered joint investment requirements. In other words, people could continue to invest in nominal prices, earn large profits, and achieve discounted tax rates.

Jennifer Wall, a partner of BDO, an accounting company, said the government has heard and understands the industry and its importance according to a new financial document.

The Ministry of Finance said that changes in the new document were essentially technically technically and tried to underestimate their importance.

Additional report of George Parker

