Experts warn Chinese adversaries “educational and armaments” of American universities

In response to the Ministry of Justice, by accusing two Chinese nationals, including a research researcher at the University of Michigan, for having pretended to smuggle a potential “agro-terrorism” in the United States, national security experts say to Fox News Digital that the Trump administration must continue to take measures to prevent American colleges and businesses “to educate and essentially arrest our world adversary.

“In some cases, it seems that we have not learned anything from Covid,” said Fox News Digital Christian Whiton, former senior foreign policy advisor in Bush and Trump administrations. “We allow direct flights now from China to the American continent. Again, it is crazy. And all the fact that we allow researchers, even in the field of managing pathogens to have access everywhere in the United States, even less universities, is crazy enough. It seems to be a pre-avid state of mind.”

The two Chinese nationals were charged Tuesday as a smuggling fusarium graminearum, a dangerous organic pathogenic and a “known agro -terrorism agent” responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses in the world each year, by Detroit airport. The harmful substance causes a “head burn”, a disease of wheat, barley, corn and rice, according to federal prosecutors. In humans and livestock, exposure to his toxins causes vomiting, liver damage and reproductive defects.

“This is a new interpretation of Chinese espionage and sabotage of the American economy. But it is not a surprise. I think that China has failed to resume aggressive activity. And that is something that the Trump administration probably wants to take into consideration,” said Whiton about the case. “I think it is both the government and our universities have dropped the American people.”

Patel seems alarm as Chinese nationals responsible for passing an “agro -terrorism agent” in us: “direct threat”

Chinese nationals responsible for conspiracy and smuggling of a dangerous organic pathogen in the United States for their work in a laboratory of the University of Michigan (Detroit Free Press / Imagn)

Whiton told Fox News Digital that the Chinese infiltration of American institutions has been performing for at least the 1990s, when Chinese spies have stolen American nuclear secrets in Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and since then, “there has been this systemic desire to put Chinese nationals in particular these technical areas. Whiton said Beijing does not only consider Chinese citizens as his agents, because “anyone from Chinese ethnicity” has been considered a “fair game” to recruit. He ranked the Visa H1-B program as essentially a “scam”, saying that around a quarter is awarded to Chinese nationals who “find themselves in some of our high-tech companies”.

Traditionally, explained Whiton, the Republicans have believed that universities should arise without political interference, but this has made it possible to take over these institutions by the left wings.

“Taxpayers finance these things and should not be forced to finance things that are an anathema to their beliefs and what they can be true. Things like we should not lead our enemies to the expenses of taxpayers,” said Whiton. “So, I think it goes hand in hand with that the Republicans are quite bathed in the past, but only more recently with the emergence of the new law and the Maga movement, ultimately taking a more difficult position on some of these left universities.”

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that the United States did not want to take off with China, although Beijing has the choice to be a reliable partner.

“The reality is that China does somehow what it has always done,” said Whiton. “So, if we are looking for a Chinese change of driving because of President Trump in office, it has not yet happened. So I can't say that it is a surprise.”

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump administration would “aggressively” revoke student visas for Chinese nationals “, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields.” After a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, according to the White House, mainly focused on trade, President Donald Trump told journalists in the oval office on Thursday that Chinese students were still coming and that the United States would be “honored” to have them. However, the president said that students should be properly “verified” and that the administration wants lists of Chinese nationals admitted to schools, such as Harvard and Columbia, so that the verification can occur.

President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House on June 5, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump praises the very positive breakthrough with Xi after criticizing China for violation of trade

“It's a step in the right direction,” said Whiton. “But in reality, we must probably recognize that it is our main economic and security opponent in the world and bring these visa figures closer to zero and start sending these people home.”

Whiton said there was a “defective hypothesis” that Chinese students came to the United States, discover American culture and report an appreciation at home in China.

“In reality, they come in a way here, they are in a bubble, they collect technical skills, then they return to China and use them directly for the army directly or for companies that are used by the Chinese army or try to undermine American technological companies,” said Whiton. “We are really educating and wearing our main opponent in the world.”

Former representative Michelle Steel, a California Republican who sat in the House of Foreign and Intelligence Committees, told Fox News Digital that Chinese students have studied in the United States in the United States without being appreciated for America.

“After studying here, they have taken all our brains here, and they brought everything back to their country, and they use to attack the United States. And they hate the United States after this education. Guess what we teach in universities? You don't like the United States!” Steel, who was born in Korea and grew up in Japan, told Fox News Digital. “They study very sensitive things in our universities. We had to examine them well.”

In his eyes, American universities have prioritized international students for economic purposes.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., On Capitol Hill on May 23, 2024. (Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images)

“Because of all the money,” she said. “They try to build their endowments, and they just want to show how large their research center is.”

She cited the case against the former president of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology of Harvard Universities, Dr. Charles Lieber, who was sentenced in 2023 for lies in the federal authorities about his affiliation with the popular program of the Republic of Chinas Thousand Talents and the University of Technology of Wuhan (Wut) in Wuhan, China. Federal prosecutors said Lieber had been paid $ 1.5 million by the CCP and had not declared an additional $ 50,000 per month from the WUT.

“It's not just at the University of Michigan, but it's just everywhere,” said Steel. “We cannot bring everyone to these universities and study together and help build the CCP soldiers. It is simply not not, because you know what they are doing in the Pacific regions and African countries and South America countries. And they develop everywhere. And we are the only ones [who] can stop [it]. And I think President Trump does a great job. “”

The former deputy indicated how the selective committee of the House on the PCC in 2023 revealed a payment of $ 220 million made by the Chinese government at the University of California in Berkeley to help build a huge joint institute in China that UC Berkeley did not disclose under article 117 of the Higher Education Act. It pleaded for legislation which would reduce the requirement of declaration of $ 250,000 to $ 50,000.

Steel has also noted that the University of Stanford located in the heart of Silicon Valley in California has a relationship with the University of Chinas Beijing, which in turn has links with the Chinese army and “goes directly to the nuclear program”. The current chairman of the House Selective Committee on the PCC, representative John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Wrote a letter to Stanford in March for concerns concerning American universities “admitting a large number of Chinese nationals in advanced STEM programs, potentially at the expense of qualified Americans”.

Danielle Wallace is a Breaking News and Politics journalist at Fox News Digital. History advice can be sent to [email protected] and on X: @Danimwallace.

