



Stay informed of free updates

Simply register for the myft digest Trade – delivered directly to your reception box.

Europe is flooded with diverted steel from the United States due to high prices, imports of certain products that have been increasing ten times since the start of the year, according to a new surveillance system.

The steel industry of Europes has called on Brussels to take urgent measures because the import overvoltage should remove prices in the EU.

The action is now, Ilse Henne, president of the Thyssenkrupp supervisory board, said Ilse Henne.

The warning came as the European Commission published its first surveillance report to detect imports of imports after Donald Trump returned to the White House threatening prices. He noted a massive increase in import volumes and a drop in price reductions for a range of products, ranging from guitars to industrial robots since January 1.

Imports of stainless steel bars and steel rods increased by more than 1,000% over a year, with 88% drop prices. Other steel bars and rods increased by 222% while prices dropped by 55%.

Ilse Henne, Thyssenkrupp: The action time is now DDP / Sven Simon via Reuters Connect

With this new import monitoring tool, we strengthen our ability to protect our own interests and to stop overvoltages of importance diverted to our market, said Maro Efovi, EU trade commissioner

Electric guitar imports increased by almost 500% and prices dropped by four fifths, while industrial robots increased by 315%, with a falling prices of a third.

Large increases have also been reported in the plywood, aluminum foil and spirits.

A thermal card in the report has shown that China was the source of large overvoltages in machines, textiles, chemicals, wood and paper.

A big jump has also occurred in imports of food, drinks and chemicals from the United States, while companies are refueling before the EU reprisal rates were.

Analysts warned that data on automated customs were imprecise because the products with very different prices were included in the same category, so that consumers can also be negotiated.

However, Henne said the threat to the steel industry was real. The EU has safeguarding measures since 2016, which requires 25% prices on imports above a quota, but they are knocked out before their expiration in 2026.

EFOVI promised Thursday that it would offer a replacement system by this summer.

Henne said that a plan to support industry by reducing energy prices and prioritizing domestic production in public contracts should be advanced quickly.

Companies outside the EU must respect the same climate, market opening and competition standards where we risk undermining our own resilience, she said.

Rearnations in a Massachusetts steel supply company: the United States applied 50% prices to imports of steel and aluminum this week Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

She also called for prices on Russian steel imports. While the products completed and semi-finished were prohibited after the invasion of the Ukrainian steel slab in 2022 was exempt.

Henne said Thyssenkrupp reduced its production capacity from 11 minutes to 9 million tonnes per year due to low demand, resulting in thousands of job losses.

The United States has put 50% of steel and aluminum prices this week, double the 25% samples in the sectors that the American president had introduced in March.

Eurofer, the industry organization, said Thursday that European steel consumption would drop by 0.9% in 2025, the fourth year of recession. Imports continue to grow, however, he said.

In light of the continuous worsening aggravation of the EU steel market prospects, we call on the European Commission to examine emergency commercial actions to ensure the stability of the EU steel market, said Axel Eggert, director general of the Eurofers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6ffe2b11-c187-46f2-bc2c-0198b06ce99d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos