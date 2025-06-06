



Zia Yusufs, which was delivered in the 54 word tweets without warning, announced that he was standing as if the reformed UKS chair came out of blue.

However, for nearby watchers at the recent NIGEL FARAGES PARTY, the starting of the last few years of the election and the start of the local elections for the past few months are not shocking.

It was difficult to find a commentary on Yusuf among users of the British Muslim Patriots, the British Muslim patriot. Others who left the party or were discharged from the party were angry by his company's approach, and they accused them of refrigeration for grassroots veteran soldiers and Mavericks.

YUSUF has been a reform chairman with a spirit and language that is more related to the vibrant technology startup than the UK party for 11 months.

In 2023, the business, which sold Velocity Black, a $ 300 million high -end concierge service, donated six digits to the FARAGES party in June, exploding to the political site in June.

The two met at a party hosted by the former UKIP Treasury Wheeler and knew each other for several years.

Yusuf supervised the restructuring of the party's restructuring in a new role in the reform, and pledged to force all the British political parties to introduce customized technology and eradicate cranks and extremists.

At the rally, he was a regular speaker, and at first he surprised the grassroots and gained praise for political rivals. He was often one of a few non -white people in the room, and it was a residence of Farages that reforms were not racist party.

On Monday, FARAGE tried to prevent racial discrimination and foreign discrimination at a press conference that Scotland was born at a press conference in Scotland and had a parent from India.

But for a long time, there was a rumor that everything was not good for reform, and after that, the great Musm MP, Rupert Lowe, left. In addition to online abuse, Yusuf is increasingly conflicting with other senior characters in the party.

The debate over parliamentary debate in parliamentary parliamentary parliament, the latest MP, which was reformed this week, urged Prime Minister Burka. Yusuf wrote that it was a stupid question in that X was not a party policy.

For a while, Farage and Yusuf seemed to appear side by side in the buttocks, but the party leader did not enter the Pochin problem behind his young chair.

Yusufs tweets, who published his start at X, were as blunt as they got. He added that he suffered four times reforms and delivered historical election results, adding to him. I no longer believe that trying to elect the Reformed Government will make good use of my time.

The reaction of the FARAGE was also praised on the surface on X, as the user justified, and the leader described him as a great factor in our success.

But my father's tone was clear. Farage says politics can be a difficult game and ZIA is clearly enough enough.

Looking back on the longer cleaning of the reform British leader political career, the breakup of the method is in the brand. The Farages Time, which is responsible for a variety of parties from UKIP to BREXIT Party, is scattered with fallout. As many of his praise and critics agreed, there is a space for one pioneer at the top of a long -led party.

However, in the polls, Yusuf's start raises a serious question when the reforms rose. Can this be the thread that unlocks the seemingly unstoppable reform zeptor nuts?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/05/the-departure-of-reform-chair-zia-yusuf-is-the-latest-in-a-long-line-of-farage-fallings-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos