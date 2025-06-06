Charleston County has updated on US Highway 17 Flyover Bridge Project





County of Charleston, SC (WCSC) – The Charleston County Public Works crew strives to travel where the United States meets the main road much less stressful as income takes place from the transport sales tax.

Charleston County’s County County Public Programs, Alex Owsiak, said the dozens of road projects funded by this tax hoped to make travel through the county less congested.

One of the main projects that the staff examines implies the planned improvements of $ 445 million to the main road segment has encountered highway 17 in West Ashley.

The plan is to build a high interchange at this intersection. In addition, build overview bridges to give direct access to the main road without having to go through the intersection as a whole.

Public works staff say that this would prevent backups on US-17 and would avoid more drivers in this area.

You will now have free flow conditions on US-17, said Owsiak. And then this overview ramp will certainly help traffic mobilize in this much more fluid and more efficient area.

They are currently finalizing the pavement design plans and the relocation of public services of around 400 to make this project possible. These will start in the coming months.

Owsiak warns the drivers of what they could go through before it is over.

There is no way to go through this, said Owsiak. I mean, there will certainly be an impact. There will be backups of traffic. I know that we have already closed Old Charleston Highway there at 17. You have already seen backups associated with this. So, tried to manage traffic in this area as best we can. You are looking to see if we can resign and relaunch on signals to help provide additional time to withdraw people from Johns Island. But if there is one type of construction project, it will be a waste for the next three years before cleaning everything.

With this project, the County of Charleston hopes to announce 38 other road projects with the TST by the end of this year. They also hope to announce 16 road projects funded by the funds of the state's essence tax within the framework of the Charleston County Transport Committee.

The staff say they just want drivers to experience around 80 projects, who total around $ 850 million, are now in preparation who make people safer.

The Highway 17 and Main Road project should be completed by September 2028.

The County Finance Committee of Charleston receives its quarterly update of these projects during the meeting of Thursday evenings. Read the full presentation below.

