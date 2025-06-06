



The American economy added 139,000 jobs in May, a slowdown compared to the last months while US companies faced uncertainty around Donald prevails over the continuous trade war.

After the signs of a strong labor market in April, which was largely considered to be resilience against the commercial policy of the Maison de la Maison de la Blanche, may have seen a drop in new jobs added to the labor market, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2%, unchanged from last month.

The Mays Jobs report was brought about by the loss of 22,000 federal jobs, the Trump administration, the Trump administration used the so-called government ministry (DOGE) to reduce government positions. Since January, 59,000 federal jobs have been cut.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has also reduced the number of jobs created in March and April. In an update, the office said that a total of 95,000 less jobs had been created during the two months.

After publication of the report, Trump again called the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell (whom he nicknamed too late), to reduce interest rates.

Too late at the Fed is a disaster! Europe had 10 rate drops, we did not have one. Despite himself, our country is fine. Opt for a full point, Rocket Fuel! The president wrote on Truth Social.

Economists expected a downward crisis after data earlier in the week suggested a cooling labor market. The ADP payroll company said that private sector wages had increased by 37,000 people in May, the lowest gain in more than two years.

After a strong beginning of the year, hiring loses its momentum, said Nela Richardson, chief economist of the ADP, in a press release.

The Institute for Supply Management has also published its latest purchase eating index figure, which measures the general landscape of manufacturers and has shown a reading of 49.9 in April since June 2024.

In the most recent results of the Michigans University survey with consumers, published at the end of May, the feeling of consumers had remained relatively stable from April to May, with the warning that April reading was the lowest decrease in consumers since 1990.

The impact of Trump's trade war has not yet been seen in the readings of inflation. In April, the annual inflation rate was 2.3%, a slight decline compared to March, although economists said that the impact of Trump prices will be progressive and will probably not have an impact on data before summer.

