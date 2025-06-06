ETF best for British investors





Exchange trading funds or ETFs are often cheap tools that can often track popular indexes or use skilled managers to help investors overcome the market. The best is the building block of the portfolio, and unlike the open end mutual fund, all ETFs are traded on the exchange all day.

In May 2025, the highest performance ETF included the stock natural resource fund Vaneck Uranium and nuclear technology ETF Nucl and Global X Uranium UCITS ETF URNU. The data in this article is provided by MorningStar Direct.

Judging for the most performance ETF

In order to find the best ETF, it was screened in the MorningStars Equity, assignment or fixed income category provided in the UK. We excluded the exchange transaction notes known as ETN and the total assets of $ 25 million (less than $ 18.5 million). In addition, this fund is designed for active traders and is not suitable for long -term investors, excluding funds belonging to the MorningStars transaction category.

In our list, six funds fell into stock technology category, and the average name increased 8.95% in May.

May 2025 UCITS UCITS UCITS ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF ETF Crypto & Blockchain Innovator UCITS ETF DAPP WISDOMTREE blockchain ucitss ETF WBLK InveSCO Coin Shine Global UCITS ETF ITF ITF ITF ITF ITF ITF EMUNDI MSCIT HANETF ICAV -SPROTT URAIUM MINERS UCITS UCITS ETF UCITS ETF Arki ISHARES Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF BLKC WISDOMTREE European Defense UCITS ETF EUDF

Metric for the most performance ETF

Vaneck uranium and nuclear technology UCITS ETF

455 million Vaneck Uranium and nuclear technology UCITS ETFs were ETFs with a return of 28.46%in May. The passive Vaneck ETF scored 4.90% from the average fund in the MorningStars Equity Natural Resources category of this month. Over the past 12 months, Vaneck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETFs have profitable 23.25%, reducing the average fund of 9.72% of the average fund in the category, leaving the ETF to 100.

Vaneck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF has Bronze's MorningStar medalist grade. It started in February 2023.

Global X UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: ★★★ Cost Ratio: 0.70% Morning Star Category: Stock Natural Resources

The ETF, which was second in May, was 190 million Global X Uranium UCITS ETFs. The passively managed Global X ETF profited 28.44%, surpassing the average stock natural resource fund, increasing 4.90%. Looking back last year, the Global X Uranium UCITS ETF fell 1.94%, lower than the 9.72% loss of the average fund in the category, leaving the 14th percentile.

Neutral Rating Global X UCITS ETF began in April 2022.

Vaneck Crypto & Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: ★ Cost Ratio: 0.65% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

336 million Vaneck Crypto & Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF ranked third this month, ranking 23.64%. The passive Vaneck ETF recorded an average of 8.95% for funds in the stock technology category in May. Over the past 12 months, Vaneck ETF has returned 23.66%, leaving ETF to the 11th percentile ahead of 8.49% of the average fund.

Vaneck Crypto & Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF, launched in April 2021, received Bronze's MorningStar medalist.

WisDomtree Block Chain UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: No Cost Ratio: 0.45% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

The WisDomtree Blockchain UCITS ETF, 29 million, ranked fourth in May, with a return of 17.23%. Passively managed, WisDomtree ETF surpassed 8.95% of the average stock technology fund. Last year, the fund increased 30.54%, the sixth percentile during this period, ahead of 8.49% of the category funds.

WisDomtree Blockchain UCITS ETF has not yet been rated MorningStar Medalist.

InveSco Coinshares Global Block Chain UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: ★★ Cost Ratio: 0.65% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

ETF, which ranked fifth, recorded 16.94%in May with 55 million Invesco Coinshares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF. This passive INVESCO ETF has won an average return of 8.95% of funds in the stock technology category. In the last 12 months, Invesco Coinshares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF has risen 19.84%, surpassing the average of 8.49% of the average fund in the category and in the 16th percentile.

The InveSco Coinshares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF, launched in March 2019, received Bronze's MorningStar medalist.

Amundi MSCI Semiconductor UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: ★★★★★ Cost Ratio: 0.35% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

The 581 million Amundi MSCI semiconductor UCITS ETF ranked sixth with a 15.78%return on the sixth British ETF in May. The profits of Amundi ETF passively managed accounted for 8.95% of the average fund in the MorningStars Equity Technology category. Looking back last year, Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ETF returned 2.83%, recording an 8.49% return of the average fund, leaving ETF to the 62nd percentile.

Amundi MSCI Semiconductor UCITS ETF has not yet received a MorningStar medalist rating.

Hanetf ICAV -SPROTT UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: No cost ratio: 0.85% Morning Star Category: Stock Natural Resources

The ETF, which ranked seventh in May, was 170 million hanetf Sprott uranium miners ucits ETF. Passively managed Hanetf ETFs profited 15.03%, surpassing the average stock natural resource fund, up 4.90%. Over the past 12 months, Hanetf Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF has decreased 30.28%, which has been lower than the 9.72% loss of the average fund in the category, leaving the ETF to the 97th percentile.

Hanetf Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF has Bronze's MorningStar medalist grade. It started in May 2022.

ARK AI and Robot Engineering UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: No Cost Ratio: 0.75% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

53 million ARK AI and Robot UCITS ETF ranked 8th in the month and 14.78%. Actively managed ARK ETFs recorded an average of 8.95% of funds in stock technology categories. Last year, the ARK ETF returned 52.64%, leaving the second -largest percentile for performance ahead of the average of 8.49% of the average fund.

Neutral ARK AI and Robot UCITS ETF began in April 2024.

Ishares blockchain technology UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: No Cost Ratio: 0.50% Morning Star Category: Stock Technology

The increase of 14.58%, the 116 million ishares blockchain technology UCITS ETF ranked 9th in May. The passive IShares ETF surpassed the 8.95% return on the average stock technology fund. For the past 12 months, the fund has returned 6.33%, which has been placed 53%more than 8.49%for category funds.

IShares blockchain technology UCITS ETF, which began in September 2022, received Bronze's MorningStar medalist rating.

WisDomtree EUROPE Defense UCITS ETF

Morning Star Rating: No cost ratio: 0.40% Morning Star Category: Industrial Materials

The 10th highest ETF, the highest ETF, recorded 14.49%in May with 1.8 billion WisDomtree EUROPE Defense UCITS ETF. Passively managed, WisDomtree ETF won the 6.77% average yield of funds in the stock industry material category. The fund first started in March 2025, and as a result, there is no one year's performance.

WisDomtree Europe Defense UCITS ETF has not yet received the MorningStar medalist rating.

What is ETF?

Exchange transaction funds, like individual stocks, are investing all day on the stock exchange. They are different from the traditional mute funds known as an open end fund that can be purchased or sold only at a single price every day. Historically, the ETF traced the index, but recently more ETFs have been actively managed. ETFs include stocks, bonds, goods and most recently, including cryptocurrency.

Best ETF: More ideas to consider

Investors who want to find the best or cheaper ETF more can do the following:

Read the latest articles of ETF.

Use the ETF scrubber to find the best ETF according to a specific criterion. You can search for funds based on commissions, MorningStar Medalist grade, and manager term.

Compare funds and ETFs side by side and easily follow the evaluation, rating and fees.

This article was edited by Bella Albrecht, edited by Lauren Solberg and reviewed by Sunniva Kolostyak.

This article was created with the help of automation and reviewed by MorningStar editor. Learn more about using MorningStars automation.

The author or the author does not own stocks in the securities mentioned in this article. Learn about MorningStar's editing policy.

