Reformed England was more confused by Nigel Farage to end the party along the line with the latest MP.

Zia Yusuf, a Muslim businessman, described the New Runcorn MP SARAH POCHIN as a stupid after challenging the legitimacy of a woman wearing Burqa in the UK in the prime minister's question.

After Fury was released on his opinion, Yusuf, who had been the object of anger of many activists for several months, announced that he quit.

Open the image in the gallery

Farage stood by Yusuf (Lucy North/PA).

He said in X/Twitter: 11 months ago I became chairman of the reform. IVE has a 14-30%volunteer, and has four times more membership and delivered historical election results.

I no longer think that trying to elect the Reformed Government is using my time well, which resigns the office.

In Hamilton about the Scottish Council, Scotland tried to create a breakthrough in Scotland, and the timing was bad.

However, according to an independent Techne UK Weekly Tracker poll taken just before the row exploded, the reform showed that 23 % (UP 1) and 31 % (unchanged) for Tories 17 % (UP 1).

Techne's chief executive of Michela Morzzo said: Reformed British's major gaps are absolutely dominant, even if they don't yet know the overall impact of the chairman's resignation.

However, the line with Pochin regained the memory of fractures in reform when MP Rupert Lowe was expelled from the party in December with Yusuf in December.

Lowe is still looking for damages against the defamation of YUSUF on charges of threatening the chairman.

Lowe, the MP of Great Yarmouth, has been forced to be forced at the party in March, and many members, including former sediment leader Ben Habib and former London Mayor's Howard COX, have demanded Farage Sack MR YUSUF.

But reforms still benefited from the May local elections, and Farage said it could happen thanks to the Yusufs Professionalsation.

In response to his resignation, Farage previously wrote on Twitter X. We sincerely sorry for the decision of Zia Yusuf to the British President. As I said, last week, he was a big factor in our success on May 1 and is a huge talented person. Politics can be pressed and difficult games, and ZIA is clearly enough. He is a loss of public life with us.

In the latest row, Pochin used her questions on Wednesday PMQS: Considering the desire to strengthen strategic adjustment with European neighbors, will it prohibit Burca to follow the leadership of France, Belgium, Denmark and others for public safety?

Keir met Pochin in common, but I said she would not follow her under the grine.

Thursday, Prime Minister Yusuf told the prime minister that it was stupid to ask the prime minister if the party itself would not do.

He said he had no idea about the question or it was not. [Reform] policy.

The reform spokesman said that it was not a party policy to prohibit Burqas later, and that Farage triggered a call to adopt a proposal.

However, this line rapidly expanded to sources that Yusuf had a side job in the party Doge style project, saving a huge cost in a council that no longer responsible for reform control and everyday party management.

In the Washington DC's Maga Movement, Raheem Kassam, a key ally of Nigel Farage, said: I would happen a few months ago. The pressure on Zia Yusuf's pressure should make people more grateful for the personal impossibility of Nigel Farages.

Open the image in the gallery

Arron Banks (Getty) and Andy Wigmore (left)

Meanwhile, two long -term allies of Farage andy Wigmore and Arron Banks, known as BREXIT BAD BOYS, were found in the early days to take over as chairman.

The opponents began to mock reform immediately after resignation.

The Labor Party MP said: He said [Yusuf] Although the politics is unpleasant, the Reform Party is a clear sign that the reform party cannot obtain a chair that is suitable for the country.

Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Director of the Liberal Democratic Party, said: Zia Yusuf seems to be leading the British province as an example by firing himself. You must admire his dedication to the cause.

Already clear reforms can not be delivered for the elected community that can be climbed. Instead, they copied a conservative playbook that fights like a rat in a bag.

Georgie Laming, director of the Hope Not Sate campaign, said: Infighting was once again confused in the Nigel Farages Political Project in a few hours through the proposed Burqa Ban.

Zia Yusuf declared that the president of Farage was not worth electing reformed British when he thought of this. What convictions do this give voters?

We know that Farage has a long history of not allowing opposition. There is a list of people who have left the party for many years, and Zia Yusuf seems to be one of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/reform-zia-yusuf-resigns-farage-b2764601.html

