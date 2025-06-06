



Reformed UK's senior figures were frustrated with party financial manager Nick Candy, and even though the party surged in a poll, a large donation was not realized, including his seven numbers.

Candy, who raises funds from the Nigel Farages Populist Party, publicly insisted that it would bring tens of millions of pounds as a donation for reform, and that wealthy entrepreneurs offered a large donation.

But the two senior reform figures said that the money that caused concern to the parties in the Financial Times does not match the sugar investigation and boasts his masses.

They also said that Candy has donated only a small part of the seven numbers that he promised personally six months ago. As of Wednesday evening, Candy has donated 313,000 people, according to one of the people.

Not only did he generally deliver the amount he promised to give a party personally, he also talked about tens of millions of pounds from other donors, and he said. He all talked and had no pants.

Another senior person of the party added that in recent weeks, reforms have not received as much as ID.

Frustration for party finance refers to fractures at the top of the Farages Party, even if you enjoy important political propulsions.

Thursday, Zia Yusuf, the reform chairman Zia Yusuf, quit the party after one of the MPs on Burca criticized the comment.

FARAGE has fought a big public battle with one of the most famous MPs, Rupert Lowe.

Farage tried to defend Candy in criticism, and the FT said he was very grateful to Candy for his donation.

He said he would give a big amount and went well on the way to fulfill it. He spent a lot of time and effort to organize events and produce new donors for the UK.

The reform gained great profits, including the parliamentary seats of Runcon and Healthby, two markets and more than 600 councils in the local elections last month.

The party currently has a surge in opinion polls with about 30 %of public support compared to 18 %of labor and conservatives.

In December, Candy, who was defective in Tori Party to become the finance of the Reform Party, boasted that he would use the reform movement to save more money than other political parties.

He previously told the FT: we have a number of billions of people who are ready to donate to the party as well as Elon. [Musk].

Candy traveled to the United States to meet MUSK with Farage at the end of last year and returned to announce that billionaire is considering significant donations. The amount has not appeared so far.

He also said he is working with about 20 individuals who will reform 1 million each before the next general election.

KNIGHTSBRIDGE Development One Hyde Park, the best -known investor Candy, travels around the world.

Candys insisted on his donation to reform 200,000 for the campaign in Runcorn and Helsby before parliament.

First, at the end of January, late February, late March, and late April, one of the seniors claimed that he would donate seven picture pledges to Candys.

He added that claiming that Candy claims to be flooded by other donors played a very important role in discouraging other potential donors.

All Tori donors Bassim Haidar gave about 250,000 out of 1 million in April. HAIDAR, a Lebanese Nigerian entrepreneur with Irish citizenship, has previously donated more than 760,000 people to the Conservative Party.

The FT reported that last week's Candys Investment Group supported a number of failed ventures, including augmented reality startups and fashion houses, and accumulated more than 100 million people due to financial losses between 2014 and 2023.

Candy's spokesman said: Nick has always been transparent with the leadership team about the nature and timing of his support, which is still practical and in progress. The opposite proposals misunderstand major political donations that often form and deliver the size and epidemiology.

The spokesman added: Nick has played an important role in leading party fundraising efforts. Thanks to his participation, the reform is attracting new donors who have achieved new fundraising records and did not participate in any other way. His network, energy and dedication were centered on building the financial momentum that the parties are currently experiencing.

