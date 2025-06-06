



Jennifer Vasquez Sura speaks at a press conference on April 4 at the Casa multicultural center in Hyattsville, Maryland, after her husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was wrongly expelled to El Salvador. Jose Luis Magana / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Jose Luis Magana / AP

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man of Maryland, the Trump administration wrongly deported to El Salvador, is back in the United States

US prosecutor Pam Bondi announced his return during a short press conference on Friday afternoon to the Ministry of Justice.

“This is what American justice is like,” said Bondi.

She thanked the president of Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele, for her help to send Abrego Garcia.

Bondi told journalists that a great federal jury charged Abrego Garcia on May 21 in Tennessee. He faces federal criminal charges for having allegedly transported migrants without legal status to the United States, she said that her alleged criminal activity had occurred over 9 years. The indictment to two charges specifically accuses Abrego Garcia “of a conspiracy to illegally transport illegal foreigners for financial purposes” and “illegal transport of illegal foreigners for financial purposes”.

Bondi says that Greo Garcia will face a trial in the United States for these accusations and, if it is found guilty, will serve an hour in an American prison before being expelled in El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer said they would continue to fight to make him a fair trial. “Now, after months of delay and secret, they bring him back, not to correct their error but to continue him. This shows that they had been playing games with the court from the start,” Simon Sandoval Moshenberg told NPR. “A regular procedure means the possibility of defending yourself before being punished, not after. It is an abuse of power, not justice.”

Originally a Salvadoral who lived with his wife and children in Maryland, Abrego-Garcia was expelled in March to the notorious of the Cecot prison of El Salvador despite an order from the 2019 court prohibiting his expulsion in this country because of the fear of persecution. The Trump administration said he was a member of the MS-13 criminal gang. His wife and lawyers deny that

The case has become a foundation for defenders of the Trump administration and the defenders of immigration, because the push to rationalize the deportations undermines the key elements of the regular procedure.

This is news. Some things reported by the media could later prove wrong. We will focus on the reports of those responsible and other authorities, credible media and journalists who are on the scene. We will update as the situation is developing.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was expelled in Salvador by the Trump administration, speaks with Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-MD., In a hotel restaurant in San Salvador on April 17. Press senator Van Hollen / Via AP Hide Connory

Toggle legend from the Press Office of Senator Van Hollen / Via AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/06/06/nx-s1-5425509/kilmar-abrego-garcia-el-salvador-deport-cecot-maryland-ice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos