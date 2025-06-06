



Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed commercial negotiations, said President Donald Trump.

Bessent, who has led the administration’s efforts to create an agreement with Beijing, will be joined by the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lux ​​and US trade representative Jamieson Greer, said Trump.

“The meeting should be fine,” wrote the president on Truth Social Friday afternoon. “Thank you for your attention to this case!”

CNBC contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington for more information on Trump's announcement. A spokesman for the embassy did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Trump first revealed that new commercial negotiations were scheduled after having held a long telephone call on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The planning announcement comes when the United States and China have faced many questions in the midst of a debilitating trade war that threatens the two economic superpowers.

Countries whose total trade in goods exceeded $ 582 billion last year temporarily lowered most of the goods on the other after revolutionary bilateral trade negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, last month.

But since then, China has repeatedly accused the United States of undermining this progress.

Beijing protested after the US trade department warned the flea industry against the use of Chinese semiconductors. China has also opposed the Trump administration’s recent announcement that it will revoke the visas of certain Chinese students who study in the United States

The Trump administration, on the other hand, accused Beijing of slowly walking in Geneva to approve the export of additional critical minerals, called rare land, in the United States.

Trump wrote after Thursday's call with XI: “There should be no questions about the complexity of rare earth products.” He did not explain what it meant.

