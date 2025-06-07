2025 US OPEN PICKS, ODDS, FIELD: Surprising predictions of the longtime golf model which nailed 15 majors





Rory McILroy will be there to win his sixth major career championship when the US 2025 T-shirts knew Thursday June 12 at the Oakmont Country Club. After his victory at the Masters in April, McILroy became the sixth Golfer of History to finish the big career goals. McILroy has a victory in the United States over his CV, finishing above the ranking in 2011. The 36-year-old won three times this season, but ended a 47th disappointing in the PGA championship. McILroy (+550) only follows Scottie Scheffler (+320) in the last open dimensions of the US 2025. The other main competitors of the United States open field 2025 include the title champion Bryson Dechambeau (+900), Jon Rahm (+1200) and Xander Schauffele (+1700). Before locking your US 2025 open choices, be sure to see the golf predictions and the projected classification of the proven IT model of Sportsline.

The owner model of Sportsline, built by the DFS Mike McClure pro, has been reduced in red since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $ 9,000 on its best bets from the restarting and nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model also succeeded in 15 majors in the weekend, including the Masters 2025 – its fourth consecutive masters – and the PGA 2025 championship. Anyone who followed its sports betting choices could have seen massive yields on the Paris sites and for anyone benefiting from the promotional code of the latest Fanduel, the promotional code of Draftkings and the Sports Fanatics promo code.

Now that the open land of the US 2025 is taking shape, Sportsline has simulated the 10,000 times tournament and the results have been surprising. Head to Sportsline now to see the classification projected.

2025 US OPEN PRÉDICTIONS

A major surprise that the model asks the US Open of 2025: Jon Rahm, former US Open champion and double major winner, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Rahm was in the running in the PGA championship and even organized a share of the head during the last round. However, the Spaniard finished the round with a bogey and two double bogeys on his last three holes, which resulted in a T-8 finish.

Rahm had 11 bogeys or worse in the PGA championship thanks in large part to his imprecision outside the tee. Rahm finished the second major of the year with a driving accuracy of 53.6%, which does not bode well with the difficult course conditions expected in Oakmont. It is not a strong choice to win everything, and there are much better values ​​in the open field 2025 US. See who others fade here.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a longshot 42-1, makes a solid race race. He has a much better chance of winning all this than his chances implies, so he is a target for anyone looking for a huge day of pay. Cantlay has not yet won a major championship, but he is constantly in the running on the biggest golf stages. He obtained a T-3 finish at the US Open in 2024, finishing only two strokes behind Dechambeau.

Cantlay remains one of the best tour players on the tour, which will be essential to a course like Oakmont. The 33 -year -old man ranks second in the PGA Tour in the Greens as a percentage of regulation (71.69%) and 10th in cerebral vascular accidents: approach to green (0.624). If he can control his clarification in Oakmont, he will have a chance to win his first major championship. See who else choose here.

How to make open American choices 2025 US

The model also targets three other golfers with chances of 20-1 or more who will perform a strong race for the title. Anyone who supports these long shots could hit him big. You can only see the choices of the model here.

Who will win the US Open 2025, and what longshots will stun the world of golf? Discover the US Open 2025 dimensions below, then visit Sportsline to see the planning projected, all of the model that nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four masters and the first two majors in 2025.

2025 US Open Odds, favorites

Get the US Full 2025 open choices, the best bets and the predictions here.

Scottie SCHEFFLER + 320RORY McILROY + 550BRYSON Dechambeau + 900jon RAHM + 1200xander Schauffele + 1700ludvig Aberg + 1800collin Morikawa + 2200Viktor Hovland + 2600justin Thomas + 3300brooks Koepka + 3300Tom Fleetwood + 3300 Fitzpatrick + 4100Hideki Matsuyama + 4100Adam Scott + 4100patrick Cantlay + 4200Tyrrell Hatton + 5000min Woo Lee + 5000SAM Burns + 5000justin Rose + 5000Tony Finau + 5000cam Smith + 5000Wyndham Clark + 5000tom Kim + 6000cor Kim + 6500RUSSELL Henley + 6500SEPP STRAKA + 6500JORDAN SPIETH + 6500JASON DAY + 6500 Brian Harman + 8000max HOMA + 8000DUSTIN Johnson + 8000BYEONG HUN AN + 8000WILL ZALATORIS + 8000 Cameron Young + 8000SAHith Theegala + 8000DAN BERGER + 9000 Theegala + 8000Daniel Berger + 9000Chrishitaanthys Theegala + 8000Daniel Berger + 9000Chrishithithith Theegala + 8000daniel Berger + 9000Chrishitaanthhes Theegala + 8000daniel Berger + 9000Chrishithithithithithith Theegala + 8000Daniel Berger + 9000chrishita. Bezuidenhout + 10000sergio Garcia + 10000nick Dunlap + 10000dean burmester + 10000Akshay Bhatia + 10000Robert Macintyre + 10000ALEX Noren + 10000Keegan Bradley + 10000ryan Fox + 12000billy excluding + 12000davis Thompson + 12000Aaron Rai + 12000rickie Fowler + 12000NICOLAI HOJGAARD ​​+ 12000ADAD HADWIN + 12000 HARD English + 12000J.T. Poston + 15000victor Perez + 15000kurt Kitayama + 15000mackenzie Hughes + 15000austin Eckroat + 15000Tom Hoge + 15000erik van Rooyen + 15000Taylor Penrith + 15000adrian meronk + 15000denny McCarthy + 15000Matthieu Pavon +15000

