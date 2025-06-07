



Kilmar Brego Garca, a 29-year-old man from El Salvador who was wrongly expelled in March, was returned to the United States to face two federal criminal charges.

He was accused of having participated in a traffic consumption over several years to move without papers from Texas to other parts of the country.

El Salvador agreed to release Mr. Brego Garca after the United States presented him with an arrest warrant, Prosecutor General Pam Bondi said on Friday. His lawyer described the accusations of “absurd”.

The White House had resisted an order from the Supreme Court of the United States from April to “facilitate” its return after being sent to a prison in Salvador alongside more than 250 other deportees.

In an indictment of the Grand Jury to two chefs, filed with a Tennessee court last month and not sealed on Friday, Mr. Brego Garca was accused of a conspiracy chief to transport foreigners and a second illegal transporter of undocumented foreigners.

Bondi said that the Grand Jury found that Mr. Brego Garca had played an “important role” in an extraterrestrial smuggling ring – using thousands of illegal immigrants in the United States.

The allegations, which date back to 2016, allege to have transported undocumented people between Texas and Maryland and other states more than 100 times.

The accusation act also alleys that it has transported members of MS-13, has appointed a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

The Trump administration had previously alleged that Mr. Brego Garca was a member of the Salvadoral Transnational Gang, which he denied.

Bondi also accused Mr. Brego Garca of arms trafficking and narcotics in the United States for the gang, although he has not been accused of related offenses.

He appeared before the court for a first hearing Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. An indictment hearing is scheduled for June 13, where the American judge Barbara Holmes will determine if there are reasons to keep him detained before his trial.

For the moment, Mr. Brego Garca remains in police custody.

Mr. Brego Garca's lawyers previously argued that he had never been sentenced for any criminal offense, including gang membership, the United States or Salvador.

Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, one of his lawyers, described the accusations of “absurd” and the events an “abuse of power” during a press conference on Friday.

“The government disappeared Kilmar at a foreign prison in violation of a court order,” said Mr. Moshenberg. “Now, after months late and secret, they bring it back, not to correct their error but to continue it.”

He added: “It is an abuse of power, no justice. The government should give it a complete and fair trial before the same immigration judge who heard the case in 2019.”

Addressing journalists on Friday, President Donald Trump described Mr. Brego Garca as “bad” and said that the Ministry of Justice had made the right decision to return it to Usil to face a trial.

Mr. Brego Garca illegally entered the United States in adolescence in Salvador. In 2019, he was arrested with three other men from Maryland and owned by the federal immigration authorities.

But an immigration judge granted him protection against expulsion on the grounds that he could be at risk of persecution against local gangs in his country of origin

On March 15, it was expelled in the midst of a repression of immigration by the Trump administration, after Trump invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies, a law of war which allows presidents to hold or expel the natives and the citizens of an enemy country.

Mr. Brego Garca was taken to the famous Mega-Prison Cecot in Salvador, known for his brutal conditions.

While government lawyers initially declared that he had been taken following an “administrative error”, the Trump administration refused to order his return.

Whether or not the government had to “facilitate” its return to its home in the American state of Maryland has become the subject of a legal and political battle of several weeks.

After Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen demanded to see Mr. Brego Garca in Salvador, he was released in another prison in this country.

Friday, Van Hollen reiterated that “it is not a question of man, it is his constitutional rights – and the rights of all”.

“The administration will now have to assert its cause before the Court of Law, as it should have been all the beginning.”

El Salvadoran, President Nayib Bukele, a close ally of Trump, said on Friday on social networks if the administration “asked for a member of a gang to face accusations, of course, we would not refuse”.

Friday, Mr. Brego Garca is expected to make a first appearance before a Tennessee court, where the United States will request that he be detained in police custody “because it constitutes a danger to the community and a serious risk of theft,” according to the motion of detention.

