Donald Trump says that US-Chinese-Chinese trade will be held in London on June 9

Donald Trump said that a new series of high-level commercial negotiations between the United States and China would take place on Monday in London, while Washington and Beijing move quickly to try to stabilize their difficult economic relations.

The American president announced details on negotiations one day after a telephone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping in which the two leaders agreed to try to relieve the trade war that trembled the financial markets.

The secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the trade Howard Lunick and the representative of the US trade Jamieson Greer will meet in London on June 9 with representatives of China, in reference to the trade agreement, announced Trump in a social article of truth on Friday. The meeting should be fine. Thank you for your attention to this question!

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the talks planned in London.

The meeting scheduled in London next week occurs a little more than two months after the Trumps Liberation Day prices sparked a climbing of tit-for-tat in the samples between the biggest economies in the world that increased 145%. Last month in Geneva, Bessent concluded an agreement on behalf of Trump to reduce mutually prices in the face of a market reaction and serious damage to global supply chains.

But even after the break in Switzerland, tensions between the United States and China remained high. Some of the most notable bonding points, such as rare land exports and advanced technology trade, including semiconductors, will be high on the agenda of London negotiations.

The launch of the new series of talks in the British capital will be reassuring towards investors, highlighting a desire in Washington and Beijing so as not to completely break the economic relationship.

During the Biden administration, as well as during the first Trump administration, periods of economic friction between the United States and China were often followed by periods of detection and procedures for treatment with similar ministerial discussions.

During their call, Trump and Xi also accepted mutual visits from countries with each other, but did not settle dates.

Friday, Wall Street made the news of talks in its stride. The S&P 500 has kept most of its earnings earlier in the session and closed 1% more.

