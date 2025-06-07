Ice agents hold Marshal to us by mistake





Federal immigration agents accidentally arrested an American marshal in a federal building which serves as a place of the Tucson immigration court, according to officials of the American marshal service

“An assistant American marshal who corresponds to the general description of a subject sought by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was briefly detained in a federal building in Tucson after having entered the building hall,” said the American Marshals service on Thursday.

“The identity of the assistant American marshal was quickly confirmed by other officers responsible for the application of laws, and he left the building without incident.”

The incident would have taken place in May, according to Arizona Daily Star.

This unclear file photo shows an American marshal in Philadelphia. This unclear file photo shows an American marshal in Philadelphia. Butch Comegys / The Times-Tribune via AP why is it important

Assistant American marshals play a key role in the federal judicial system, managing a range of responsibilities which include the security of federal courthouses, the protection of judges and the staff of the court, the apprehension of the fugitives, the execution of the federal orders of the court and the supervision of the guard and the transport of federal prisoners.

Immigration courts have become the last battlefield between the immigration executors of President Donald Trump and human rights defenders. Critics argue that law implementation operations are immigrants who respect the judicial process by attending court hearings, making them accessible targets for pressure glacial agents to increase arrest numbers.

The White House ordered the ice to reach quotas as high as 3,000 daily arrests, which raises concerns among defenders who say that such objectives encourage the practices of application of the blind law and undermine the protection of the regular procedure.

What to know

The American Marshals service said that a deputy marshal corresponding to the description of a suspect sought by ice had been “briefly detained”, but released after confirmation of his identity, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

No other details or the exact date were provided. Ice has not published any additional declaration.

Unjustified detention is the result of an erroneous identity and ended quickly after verifying Marshal's references.

Noah Schramm of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona said that such errors are to be expected in current ice practices.

“It is not surprising that there are these cases that the bad person is detained,” Schramm told Arizona Daily Star.

The news occurs after the Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn presented legislation that would make the identification of federal law enforcement agents illegal.

The protection of the police against the Doxxing Act proposes sanctions, in particular fines and up to five years in prison for those who publicly identify an officer “with the intention of obstructing a criminal investigation or an operation to apply immigration”.

What people say

Noah Schramm, a political strategist of the American civilian Liberties Union of Arizona, told Arizona Daily Star: “We do not know much about the individual case (in Tucson), but what we know is that ice as an agency is subject to a lot of pressure from this administration to achieve fairly high deportation numbers, and the tactics they used.”

US Marshals Service said in a statement: “The identity of the assistant American marshal was quickly confirmed by other agents of the police, and he left the building without incident.”

