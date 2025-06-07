US Copyright Office explainedExBulletin





Shira Perlmutter continues President Trump about his brutal dismissal as head of the copyright office.

The American copyright office is normally a quiet place. It mainly exists to record material for copyright and advise members of the congress on copyright issues. Experts and initiates used words as “stable” and “sleepy” to describe the agency. No more.

Shira Perlmutter, the sudden effectiveness licensed of the copyright office, continues President Trump, arguing that his dismissal was unconstitutional and a violation of the separation of powers. This is happening as was the office published its report on the question of whether the use of the work protected by copyright to form a generative AI counts as a fair use, which is a legal idea allowing the use of certain documents protected by copyright without authorization in certain circumstances. And it is a report that could influence the dozens of current prosecution at the moment on copyright and the use of AI.

“This is only a prefiguration of the front lines of the generative Battle of AI,” said Kristelia Garca, professor at Georgetown Law focusing on intellectual property.

Garca and others in the world of copyright agree that this quantity of agitation and the intrigue of the palace at the copyright office is unprecedented. Here is a quick ventilation of the latest to make up for you.

A reshuffle at the Congress Library

The American copyright office exists within the Congress Library. And on May 8, President Trump dismissed Carla Hayden, the Congress librarian. Then on May 9, the Copyright Office published its highly anticipated report on copyright and the use of AI. What is strange was that it was, and is always, downloaded as a “pre-publication version”.

“This part is extremely bizarre,” said Dave Hansen, executive director of the Alliance author, a group that pleads for less strict copyright laws. “I don't think they've never done that before.”

On May 10, Perlmutter was dismissed by an assistant from the president. On May 12, Trump appointed Todd Blanche, assistant American prosecutor, as a new congress librarian. Paul Perkins, who works for the Ministry of Justice, was appointed the new copyright register, the head of this office.

On the same day, the Copyright Office took a break emitting new recording certificates. According to a statement from Lisa Berardi Marflak, spokesperson for Copyright Office, this was done “by abundance of caution”. This break lasted 12 working days and had an impact on approximately 20,000 registrations. While the office has resumed copyright registration, they are now going out without the signing of the register. “There is no requirement that the signature of the register must appear on the registration certificates”, reads the statement.

Perlmutter's trial argues that since the Congress Library as well as the copyright office existed under the legislative branch, the president does not have the power to dismiss people or hire replacements. President Trump's lawyers argue that the measures were legal under the federal law on vacant postal reform.

NPR contacted legal representatives on both sides and received no comments.

The Perlmutter trial initially requested a temporary prohibition order blocking its dismissal, which was refused by a federal judge. The next hearings should take place in July.

In the AI ​​report

This large bomb report on generative AI and copyright can be summarized as this in certain cases, the use of material protected by copyright to form AI models could count as fair use. In other cases, this would not be the case.

The conclusion of the report indicates: “Various uses of works protected by copyright in AI formation are probably transformative. The extent to which they are just will depend on what has been used, on what source, for what purpose and with what control on outputs that can affect the market.”

“It is very uniform,” said Keith Kupferschmid, CEO of Copyright Alliance, a group that represents artists and publishers causing stronger copyright laws.

Kupferschmid said the report avoids generalizations and takes arguments on a case -by -case basis.

“Perlmutter was loved, whether you agree or not with her because she did the hard work,” said Kupferschmid. “She has always been very thoughtful and considered all these different points of view.”

It remains to be seen how the report will be used in dozens of legal affairs on copyright and the use of AI.

