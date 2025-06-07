



Six alleged drug traffickers accused of using “Narco submarines” and planes to transport large quantities of cocaine were slapped with American sanctions earlier this week, according to the American department of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Two Colombians Manuel Salazar Gutierrez and Yeison Andres Sanchez Vallejo and four Guyanese nationals Randolph Duncan, Himauth Sawh, Mark Cromwell and Paul Daby Jr. were sanctioned for having allegedly treated tons of cocaine from South America in the United States, Europe and Carribbe, according to officials.

“Under the President [Donald] Trump, this administration has reached the safest border in modern history, “said assistant secretary Michael Faulkender in a statement.” The Treasury Department continues to bring our unique tools and authorities to combat cartels and their affiliates. “”

The six alleged traffickers are faced with American sanctions for allegedly directed a multinational cocaine smuggling ring using Narco planes and submarines. (American Treasury Department)

Managers allege that Daby Jr. and Duncan are responsible for the exploitation of the largest drug trafficking organizations across Guyana, based on submarines and semi-submentable planes to transport cocaine while welding local government officials.

Sawh, a Guyanese police officer, is accused of having channeled the Venezuelan and Mexican drug traffickers carrying cocaine across Guyana, according to the Treasury. Cromwell, a former Guyanese police officer, is wanted by the authorities for his involvement in the kidnapping of a police colleague last year.

Colombian nationals Salazar and Sanchez help smuggling aircraft by supervising the pistols while cocaine is transported from Colombia to Guyana, the department said.

A loading ship carrying 400 pounds of cocaine was discovered off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago in March. (American Treasury Department)

Cocaine packages stamped with the Toyota logo known to be used by the Mexican Sinaloa cartel were discovered on a loading ship seized in March. (American Treasury Department)

“All goods and interests in the property of the designated or blocked persons described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC,” said the Treasury.

The sanctions are involved as the authorities are trying to repress the homemade Narco submarines who move through the jungles of Guyanas while transporting record quantities of cocaine, according to American officials. The treasure indicates the proximity of the country to the Caribbean and presumed corruption along its borders, ultimately allowing submarines and Narco planes to move throughout the country.

“Guyana is a partner close to the United States in the fight against drug trafficking,” the Treasury said in a statement. “Nevertheless, according to a report of international strategy for controlling state department in 2025, corruption in Guyana is an important obstacle to its efforts to combat drug trafficking.”

The American and Guyanese law enforcement seized about 5,200 pounds of cocaine from a Sous-sous-Protégé Narco operating off the coast of Guyana on March 21, 2024. (US Treasury Department)

In March 2025, a Guyana cargo ship was discovered by the authorities off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago carrying around 400 pounds of cocaine, said the treasure. The packages were darkened with the Toyota logo, known for being used by the Sinaloa cartel.

Last year, American and Guyanese law enforcement seized around 5,200 pounds of cocaine from a Narco sub-program operating off the coast of Guyana.

The members of the Board Technical Investigation Inspecting Cocaine on a Narco submarine seized in Buenaventura, Colombia, on March 20, 2021. According to the authorities, it contained several cocaine packages, was intended for the Côtes du Mexico and belonged to an armed group of the Farc dissidents. (Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images)

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to the request for comments from Fox News numbers.

“The Treasury will continue to exhibit the criminal networks that allow drugs to be treated in the United States,” said Faulkender. “”[We will] Work in close collaboration with our colleagues responsible for the application of laws and the Government of Guyana to disturb the cartels wherever they operate. “”

