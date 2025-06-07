The American decision to sanction ICC judges deeply corrosive to justice: head of the rights of the United Nations





Mr. TRK responded to an announcement by Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State on Thursday, of measures targeting the judges, which oversee an alleged war crime case committed in Afghanistan by the American and Afghan military forces, and the ICC arrest warrants in 2024, the former Israeli Defense Minister.

I am deeply disturbed by the decision of the government of the United States of America to sanction the judges of the International Criminal Court specifically four women judges, Benin, Peru, Slovenia and Uganda which had been part of the decisions in situations in Afghanistan or in the state of Palestine, declared TRK, which called for rapidly and withdrawal of measures.

Volker Trk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Briefes an informal meeting of the General Assembly on missing persons.

The sanctions, the declaration continues, attack the judges for having fulfilled their judicial functions, an act which, he said, goes directly contrary to respect for the rule of law and the equal protection of the law-the values ​​for which the United States had been held for a long time.

Thursday, Mr. TRK's declaration follows the press release strongly formulated, describing sanctions as a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate of 125 states parties of all corners of the globe.

On Friday, the ICC strengthened its position with a release from the Assembly of State Parties The supervision of the Directorate and the Legislative Body of the Court rejecting American sanctions which, said, risks compromising global efforts to ensure the responsibility of the most serious concerns and international preservation and to erode shared commitments to the rule of law, the fight against impunity and preservation of the international order.

