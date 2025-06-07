US Open 2025: Looking hole by holes on Oakmont Country Club





Oakmont, Pennsylvania. A hole look by holes on Oakmont Country Club, site of the US Open 125th to be played from June 12 to 15:

N ° 1, 488 yards, by 4

Nothing says welcome to Oakmont as the opening hole, one of the most difficult departures of the major championship golf course. The narrow fairway is bordered by bunkers on both sides. The descent approach is green which is partially blind and which moves away from the Fairway. The ideal photo is short green to allow the slope to wear it on green.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 4.453. Classification in difficulty: 1No. 2, 346 yards, by 4

Short but difficult, the precision is all on a shot that has five bunkers on the right and a ditch on the left. Green has bunkers on both sides, and the putting surface suddenly inclines from back to front, with several undulations. The USGA will probably advance the TEE for a weekend and try the players to try to reach green.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4,126. Classification in difficulty: 13. 3, 462 yards, by 4

The famous church bench bunkers are on the left side. The deep right bunkers are not a picnic either. The second blow with a short iron is up, making it a blind approach of a green that slowly moves from the fairway. Anything short could roll on the hill. Everything that will be long will go through green to a closely distorted area.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 4.320. Classification in difficulty: T-6

The fourth Oakmont Country Club hole in Oakmont, Pennsylvania on Wednesday October 9, 2024. (Copyright USGA / Fred Vuich)

N ° 4, 611 yards, by 5

The benches of the church are always on the left side because this by 5 works next to the previous hole, with deeper bunkers on the right. A large journey in the fairway allows players to go for green in half. Otherwise, the implementation requires a photo that must avoid bunkers on the right, although this is the best angle to approach green.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4.971. Large of assembly: 17. 5, 408 yards, by 4

Another short by 4 that plays hard. The fairway shrinks about 160 meters from the green, and the photo of the approach is a green well below the fairway. It was there that Dustin Johnsons Ball moved to the green, which finally led to a two -stroke penalty which was only evaluated after having won.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4,131. Classification in difficulty: 12no. 6, 200 yards, by 3

The first by 3 is slightly downhill with a narrow green which leans towards the tee. The worst place to miss is the bunker on the right.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 3.142. Rang in difficulty: 11. 7, 485 yards, by 4

The Fairway is parallel to the Pennsylvania toll and is pinched by deep bunkers. The approach is intended for a green that leans from the back to the front, and staying below the hole is important. He is absent on the left from the most difficult place to save the peer. It was the hardest green to strike in 2016 among the by 4.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4.327. Large of assembly: 5no. 8, 289 yards, by 3

This by 3 is so long that a good short game is required. In full length, it is the longest in open American history. While the green is open, a bunker advances at around 80 meters before green. Wear this, and the ball is likely to run all along the green. The Put surface is not as strongly struck as others in Oakmont. Expect that the hole pays 300 meters a turn simply because.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 3.304. Ready in difficulty: 8

The ninth Oakmont Country Club hole in Oakmont, Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 5, 2024. (Copyright USGA / Fred Vuich)

N ° 9, 472 yards, by 4

This hole passes in the other direction next to n ° 1, with a narrow landing area which cannot be seen from green. There is a ditch on the left and bunkers on the right, and the Fairway tilts to the right. Green is large and different from any other rear part, which is at stake, is green practice.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4.432. Classification in difficulty: 2No. 10, 461 yards, by 4

The tee shooting is down to a narrow landing area, and the fairway is slopes from right to left. Now there is a ditch crossing the fairway for anyone who led him too far. There are deep bunkers on the left side of the fairway. The green slopes from the front from the right to the back to the left, and it is among the hardest in Oakmont.

Average of stroke in 2016: 4.333. Classification in difficulty: 4no. 11, 400 yards, by 4

The TEE shooting is up to the clubhouse, so the landing area cannot be seen from the TEE. Green is slightly diagonal and kept by deep bunkers. This should produce more birdies than usual for Oakmont. After the previous four holes, it might look like a break.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 4.072. Large of assembly: 14no. 12, 632 yards, by 5

The longest hole on the course, power strikers could therefore have a chance to reach in half, but keeping it in the fairway is difficult because the ball takes place. The second strokes are played in a narrow landing area guarded by ditches and bunkers. Green slopes back and forth. This should be a real three shot hole and every time must be precise.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 5.144. Classified in difficulty: 10

The 13th Oakmont Country Club hole in Oakmont, Pennsylvania on Wednesday October 9, 2024. (Copyright USGA / Fred Vuich)

No. 13, 182 yards, by 3

The shortest of the by 3 generally plays the easiest. Green is surrounded by bunkers, some who seem as large as green. The surface of backing from back to the front, and it is essential to be below the hole for a good chance in Birdie.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 2.989. Row in difficulty: 16. 14, 379 yards, by 4

The Fairway is leaning from right to left and narrows about 270 meters from the tee, as is a group of bunkers ends. Green is long and divided into sections by ridges. Because players will have a corner, it should be easily controlled.

Average of stroke in 2016: 3.991. Classification in difficulty: 15 NO. 15, 507 yards, by 4

The longest by 4 on the course, it has a blind blow in the landing area, and the fairway is leaning on the right. The approach is for a deepest green on the course and supervised by one of the longest bunkers in Oakmont.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 4.387. Great assembly: 3no. 16, 236 yards, by 3

The large green has a deep bunker on the right. But on the left makes a difficult backup because the green slopes on the right. Anyone who chooses to play in green has a simple blow to Saving by. Larry Nelson put on a 60 -foot sneaky putt here on his way to victory in 1983.

Average of stroke in 2016: 3.241. Classification in difficulty: 9

The 17th Oakmont Country Club hole in Oakmont, Pennsylvania on Friday May 31, 2024. (Copyright USGA / Fred Vuich)

No. 17, 312 yards, by 4

It is one by 4 accessible, and this can be a problem for all those who are missing. Players can go to bed with a low iron and adopt a precise approach with a corner. Mailing green presents problems because of the slopes around the power surface, five bunkers and deeply rough. The most embarrassing bunker is short and to the right of green, and this is called the big mouth.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 3.887. Large of assembly: 18 Now. 18, 402 yards, by 4

The closing hole is renowned for the major disks of the winners, Angel Cabrera in 2007 and Dustin Johnson in 2016. The TEE shot must be long and straight, and it shrinks about 260 meters from the TEE. The second blow is up to a large wavy green that playing safely could also mean that the player faces a two difficult shots.

Average of the stroke in 2016: 4.320. Classification in difficulty: T-6

