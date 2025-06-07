



Today, the United States Ministry of Education has announced that it would launch a national effort to eliminate identity theft and fraud in federal students' assistance programs for the fall of the fall 2025 in order to protect taxpayers while considerably reducing the administrative burden of colleges and universities. In the meantime, the ministry will demand that higher education establishments validate the identity of certain new candidates registered in the summer quarter. Federal data aid data (FSA) indicate that the rate of fraud through stolen identities, in particular involving technologically advanced fraud rings, has reached a level that jeopardizes federal assistance programs for students under title IV of the Higher Education Act.

The COVVI-19 pandemic has led many institutions to move online courses. At the same time, the Biden administration deleted the guarantees of verification and diverted the resources of the prevention of fraud to its efforts to present illegal loans.

When creeping fraud withdraws the help of eligible students, disrupted college operations and tears off the taxpayers, we are responsible for acting, said American education secretary Linda McMahon. Today’s actions will implement temporary changes to the current verification process to prevent identity theft fraud. We will continue to build longer -term solutions that reduce the administrative burden of institutions and to protect American taxpayers who subscribe to federal student aid programs.

Temporary verification selection changes will apply to applications for the first time for the 2025-26 award year for the current summer mandate. The FSA expects the number of students requiring identification validation during the summer to be relatively low. This fall, the ministry plans to implement a permanent screening process for each FAFSA applicant in order to improve the FSA capacity to immediately stop identity fraud on behalf of colleges and universities. These steps are based on the anti-fraud efforts announced in May.

Additional investments in FSA fraud detection efforts in last week identified nearly 150,000 suspicious identities in the current FAFSA forms. These candidates will be marked for the live identity verification required by schools before the aid can be disbursed.

Changes in identity validation requirements:

As part of the fraud prevention effort, the ministry will also make changes to the acceptable documentation for the validation of identity. In particular, an applicant must present, in person or during a live video, an identification of not expired photo, valid and issued by the government to an authorized institutional person and the institution must preserve a copy of this documentation.

Advice on these new processes required are available here.

Background:

Recent data from California Community College System indicate that a large percentage of community college requests for the last calendar year has been fraudulent, which has led to millions of people lost in federal and state aid. Similarly, in 2024, media reports alleged that Foothill-de Anza Community College District received around 26,000 requests, and among these, 10,000 were suspended for possible fraud before the start of the quarter. Two weeks ago, the Council of Governors of the Community College System voted to demand the verification of identifiers for all candidates through the State.

In Minnesota, reports indicate that Riverland Community College was on average more than 100 potentially fraudulent requests per year in the last two financial assistance periods. In addition, Century College of Minnesota reports a fraud rate similar to what is seen in California.

The College of Southern Nevada has struck $ 7.4 million in the fall of 2024 semester due to fraudulent inscriptions.

Media reports have described how national institutions are increasingly overwhelmed with false applications that represent a threat of cybersecurity and disadvantages of financial administrators and recruiters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-education-implement-new-identity-validation-processes-combat-student-aid-fraud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos