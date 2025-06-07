The United States fiscal policy takes place and no one seems to want to repair it





The writer is professor of economics at Harvard University and author of our dollar, your problem

American fiscal policy is being executed, and there seems to be little political will in one or the other party to repair it until a major crisis occurs.

The 2024 budget deficit was 6.4% of breathtaking GDP; The credible forecasts suggest that the deficit will exceed 7% of GDP for the rest of President Donald Trumps. And this assumes that there is no black swan event which once again causes growth and debt in balloon. American debt already exceeding 120% of GDP, it seems that a budgetary crisis is more likely than over the next five years.

Admittedly, if the markets trusted American politicians to fully prioritize the holders of domestic and foreign obligations above all, and not to engage in a partial defect by inflation, there would be nothing to fear.

Unfortunately, if we look at the long history of debt and inflation crises, the overwhelming majority occurs in situations where the government could pay if it wanted. As a rule, a crisis is catalyzed by a major shock that catches political decision -makers on the rear foot, when the debt is already very high and the fiscal policy inflexible.

Admittedly, the Big Beautiful Bill Act preserves the tax reductions of Trumps's first mandate, which helped stimulate growth. However, the evidence of several cycles of tax reductions for Ronald Reagan in the 1980s suggest that they did not pay for themselves. Indeed, they were the main contributor to the regular evolution of debt during the 21st century. And prevails over a new tax invoice contains a series of very distorted additional modules, no tax on advice, overtime or social security which is not useful. Unsurprisingly, the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the bill would add 2.4 TN to debt during the next decade.

The real problem for politicians is that American voters have become conditioned to never have to face the sacrifice. And why should they?

Since Bill Clinton has balanced the budget for the last time in the late 1990s, republican leaders and democrats have stumbled to manage increasingly, apparently without consequences. And if there is a recession, a financial crisis or a pandemic, voters count to obtain the best recovery that money can buy. Who cares about 20 to 30 percent of the debt GDP?

What has changed, unfortunately, is that real long -term interest rates today are much higher than it was in the years 2010. Between 2012 and 2021, the return on the US Treasury bonds at 10 years old indexed to inflation is on average zero. Today, it exceeds 2% and, in the future, payments of interest should be an ever-increasing force increasing the debt / GDP ratio of the United States. The increases of real interest are much more painful today than they were two decades ago, when the American debt on GDP was half of what it is now.

Why do real rates increase? One of the reasons, of course, is to record global debt levels, public and private. It is however only part of history, and not necessarily the most important part.

Other factors, including geopolitical tensions, the fracturing of global trade, the increase in military spending, the potential needs of AI and populism are all important. Yes, inequalities and demographic data undoubtedly push in the other direction, which is why a certain number of eminent researchers always believe that a sustained return at real interest rates ultra-bas will ultimately save the day. But the United States, which aims to be the world hegemon, should they be bet on the farm about it?

Indeed, although long -term interest rates can drop, it is just as possible that they can increase with the rate of 10 years American, now approximately 4.5%, possibly reaching 6% or more. The increase will be exacerbated if Trump succeeds in realizing his dream of a lower American current account deficit, the reverse being less foreign when arriving in the United States.

He will also be exacerbated if, as I support in my latest book, Us Dollar Dominance is now effiled on the edges while China continues to decline the dollar, Europe Relimitaries and cryptocurrencies take market share in the massive world underground economy.

Trumps Tariff Wars, threats to tax foreign investments and efforts to undermine the rule of law will only accelerate the process. Indeed, if he succeeds in realizing his dream of closing the deficit in the American current account, the reduced influx of foreign capital will increase more American interest rates and growth will also suffer.

It is not because the trajectory of the American debt is not durable that it must end considerably. After all, instead of allowing interest rates to continue to derive, the government can invoke financial repression of breathtaking Japanese style, keeping artificially low interest rates and thus converting any crisis into an accident in slow motion.

But slow growth is hardly a desirable result either. Inflation is the most likely scenario given the centrality of finance for American growth, the government (whether Trump or a successor) finding a means of undermining the independence of the Federal Reserve. The high debt of the USS and the inflexible political balance will be a major amplifier of the next crisis and, in most scenarios, the American economy and the global status of dollars will be the losers.

