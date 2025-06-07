Watch: The Doj brings Kilmar Abrego Garcia to deal with charges of transportation of undocumented immigrants





Washington (AP) Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose erroneous deportation to Salvador has become a political flash point in the application of immigration to the Trump administration, was returned to the United States to face criminal accusations related to what the Trump administration said it was a massive human smuggling operation that brought immigrants to the country illegally.

He should be prosecuted in the United States and, if he is convicted, will be returned to his country of origin in Salvador at the end of the case, officials announced on Friday.

This is what American justice is like, said Friday the prosecutor General Pam Bondi by announcing the return of Abrego Garcia and criminal accusations.

The accusations arise from a vehicle stop in 2022 in which the Tennessee road patrol suspected him from the trafficking of human beings. A report published by the Ministry of Homeland Security in April indicates that none of the vehicle people had luggage, when they entered the same address as Garcia Garcia.

Abrego Garcia has never been accused of a crime, while the police allowed him to drive with only a warning concerning an expired driving license, according to the DHS report. The report indicates that he was traveling from Texas to Maryland, via Missouri, to bring people to carry out construction work.

In response to the publication of reports in April, Abrego Garcias Wife declared in a press release that he had sometimes transported groups of workers between employment sites, so that he would have been completely plausible that he would have been arrested by driving with others in the vehicle. He has not been accused of any crime or quoted for any reprehensible act.

The Trump administration has made known the interactions of Abrego Garcias with the police over the years, despite a lack of corresponding criminal accusations, while it faces an order from the Federal Court and calls for some to the Congress to return it to the United States

The authorities of Tennessee published a video of a traffic stop in 2022 last month. The images of body cameras show a calm and friendly exchange between officers of Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The police then discussed their suspicions of human beings with each other because nine people were traveling without luggage. One of the officers said, he was carrying these people for money. Another said he had $ 1,400 in an envelope.

An Abrego Garcia lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said in a statement after the publication of the images in May that he had seen no evidence of a crime in the released images.

But the fact is not stopping traffic that Mr. Abrego Garcia deserves his day in court, said Sandoval-Moshenberg.

This decision comes a few days after the Trump administration respected an order from the court to return a Guatemalan expelled to Mexico despite its fears to be injured there. The man, identified in court documents like OCG, was the first known first person to have been returned to the American guard after the expulsion since the start of President Donald Trumps, second term.

