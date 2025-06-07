The American judge approved a regulation of $ 2.8 billion, opening the way of paving stone for the colleges to pay athletes of the millions





A federal judge undoubtedly signed the greatest change in the history of university sports on Friday, paving the way for schools to start paying their athletes millions of dollars next month, the industry of the amount of several billion dollars shreds the last vestiges of the amateur model which defined it for more than a century.

Almost five years after the swimmer of the state of Arizona, Grant House, continued the NCAA and her five largest conferences to raise restrictions on income sharing, the American judge Claudia Wilken approved the final proposal which had been hung on the limits of the alignment, just one of the many changes to come in the middle of the concerns that thousands of athletes will lose Their chance of playing university sports.

The radical terms of the so-called house regulation include the approval of each school to share up to $ 20.5 million with athletes in the next year and 2.7 billion dollars that will be paid over the next decade to thousands of former players who have been prohibited from this income for years.

The agreement brings a seismic change to hundreds of schools that have been forced to count with the reality that their players are those who produce billions of television and other income, mainly by football and basketball, which maintain this buzzing machine.

The scope of the changes that some has already started is difficult to overestimate. The professionalization of university athletics will be seen in the high issues and the expensive recruitment of stars on their way to the NFL and the NBA, and they will be felt by the athletes whose schools have decided to store their programs. The agreement will resonate in almost each of the 1,100 NCAA member schools with nearly 500,000 athletes.

The road to a colony

Wilkens' decision comes 11 years after bringing the first important blow to the ideal of NCAA amateurism when it ruled in favor of the former UCLA basketball player, Ed Obannon, and others who were looking for a way to earn money through the use of their name, their image and their sensation (no one) a term that is now as common in university sports or roll. Only four years ago, the NCAA opened the way to Nile Money to start to flow, but the upcoming changes are even more important.

Wilken granted preliminary approval to the regulations last October. This has sent colleges rushing to determine not only how they were going to afford payments, but also how to regulate an industry that also allows players to conclude agreements with third parties as long as they are deemed to comply with a newly formed application group which will be managed by auditors in Deloitte.

The agreement moves away a large part of the NCAA surveillance and puts it between the four largest conferences. ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC hold most of the power and decision -making, in particular with regard to the playoffs of university football, which is the most important financial engine in industry and is not under the UCAA umbrella as March Madness tournaments.

The limits of the list have maintained things

The agreement seemed ready to leave since last fall, but Wilken stopped after listening to a certain number of players who had lost their place due to the newly imposed list limits placed in the team.

The limits were part of a compromise which allowed schools to offer scholarships to everyone on the list, instead of a fraction, as has been the case for decades. Schools have started to reduce walks in anticipation of the approval of the agreement.

Wilken asked for a solution and, after weeks, the games decided to let anyone cut in a list now called a return from student-athlete designated in his old school or to play for a new one without counting the new limit.

Wilken finally accepted, passing through the point through the point of objectors to explain why they did not resist.

The changes provide designated students with what they had before implementing the provisions of the list, which was the possibility of being on a list at the discretion of a division I school, wrote Wilken

Winners and losers

The list of winners and losers is long and, in some cases, difficult to disentangle.

An approximate guide to winners would include football and basketball stars in the largest schools, who will devote a large part of their bankroll to sign and keep them. For example, Michigan's quarter-rear, Bryce Underwood, would not be between $ 10.5 million and 12 million dollars.

The losers, despite Wilkens' decision, appear at least a few of the scholarship athletes and partials whose stains are gone.

Olympic sports are also in Olympic sports that many of these athletes play and who serve as main pipeline for an American team that has won the most medals at all the Olympic Games since the fall of the Soviet Union.

All this is a price to pay, according to the lawyers who designed the regulations and says that they have delivered exactly what was asked for them: an attempt to put more money in the pockets of players whose perspiration and the work keep that people watch from the start of the football season thanks to March Madness and the College World Series in June.

What the regulations do not solve is the threat of new disputes.

Although this agreement brings a certain uniformity to the rules, states always have separate laws concerning the way in which Nile can be distributed, which could lead to legal challenges. The president of the NCAA, Charlie Baker, was constant to put pressure for federal legislation which would place university sports under a single book of rules and, if it has its way, would offer a form of antitrust protection to prevent the disturbance of the new model.

