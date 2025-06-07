



The corner of the UK market is enjoying the best year in at least 20 years, but investors are not pricing with better news. According to a strategic review of national defense requirements, the government estimates that it should spend more than 68 billion won for the British preparation for war. The response was lukewarm. Regional aerospace and defense stocks rose about 2 % this week.

This means skepticism that Westminster can find the attention required by the report, which is more than three times the size of the financial black hole that the labor government inherited from the predecessor. And the review explains that drones, autonomous vehicles and AI, nuclear warheads, fighters and submarines are needed, but politicians are not obliged to follow the advice.

But British defense stocks are relatively attractive. In fact, eight of the fTSE All-Share Index, led by Bae Systems, Rolls-Royce, Babcock and Chemring, recorded 530 billion or 55 %this year. It is also true that this year's rally will leave most of the sectors above average. BAE has made about 12 times forecasting and trading over the last 20 years.

But the growth profile of British defense stocks is brightened. Prime Minister Keir Starmer would have avoided requests to set a clear goal this week. However, the EUROPES government will actually help to provide long -term clarity to income when the project is agreed to spend more on defense. NATO is expected to meet at the end of this month, and members are expected to increase their spending to 3.5 %of GDP, which can spend more time in related fields such as infrastructure and cyber security.

Meanwhile, even after anger, British defense stocks look relatively cheaper than some Europeans. Aside from Rheinmetall, Germany, the new 50 billion government funding plans, Leonardo, Thales, and Sapran are appearing between 27 and 30 times this year.

BAE, BABCock and Chemring are less than 20. Expected imports are slightly lower than European rivals, but defense contracts make the most of the best financial models. UKS spending promises and hope are much less than Germany. But they will pick up here. Defense stocks should also be.

