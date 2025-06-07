Kilmar Abrego Garcia in us to face accusations – NBC4 Washington





Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man of Maryland mistakenly deported to Salvador by the Trump administration, is back in the United States to face accusations of human smuggling.

A federal accusation of the Grand Jury accuses Abrego Garcia of passing undocumented immigrants throughout the country over a period of nine years, said US prosecutor Pam Bondi at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Bondi said that the Grand Jury had found that Greo Garcia had played an “important role” in a human smuggling ring.

“He was a smuggler of humans and children and women,” said Bondi.

What is in the indictment against Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

The accusation act alleged that around 2016 to 2025, Abrego Garcia and others conspired to bring the migrants illegally to the United States of Guatemala, Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador and elsewhere, through Mexico and through the border of Texas-Mexico.

Abrego Garcia and a co-conspirator usually picked up undifferentiated foreigners in the Houston region, Texas, after crossing the border, according to the indictment. The couple would then carry Texas undocumented foreigners to other parts of the United States to continue the foreigners illegal presence in the United States, the indictment said.

In the indictment, the government said that Greo Garcia and six other unnamed co-conspirators without name communicated using mobile phones and social media to illegally transport undocumented immigrants.

They allege that Greo Garcia would hold the mobile phones of those he transported to the United States and make them at the end of their trip. They did so to ensure that undocumented foreigners could not and would not contact anyone else during the trip, the government said in the indictment.

The accusation act also claims that Greo Garcia and other conspirators would reconfigure vehicles to transport immigrants and that children were traveling on the boards. On an occasion, the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Abrego Garcia while led a suburb with a third row of seats after the market placed where a loading area should be, which was occupied by undocumented passengers.

The government has also allegedly alleged that Greo Garcia and co-conspirators had collected financial payments of immigrants and transferred money to hide the origin of payments.

The indictment to two counts sealed by a Tennessee court alleged that the people transported included members of the Gang MS-13 and that Garcia was a member, an accusation that his lawyer and his wife denied.

Dorted wrongly, the man of Maryland Kilmar Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States of Salvador to face accusations in court. Paul Wagner from News4.

Abrego Garcia appeared before the Nashville Federal Court on Friday Clean Shaven with his hands and feet chained and wearing a beige buttoned shirt, jeans and hiking boots. Through an interpreter, he told the judge that he had understood the problems.

Public defender Will Allensworth pleaded for the release of Abrego Garcias, but the judge ordered the outfit to his next hearing, which was scheduled for June 13.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration admitted that it had mistakenly expelled Abrego Garcia because of what it called “administrative error”.

But the border tsar Tom Homan said at a white house press conference on April 28 that he did not accept the term “error”, saying “that there was a surveillance, there was a reservoir”, and claiming that the facts around the order of restraint had changed, labeling Abrego Garcia “now a terrorist”.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that the federal government should “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States from the Salvador, but the Trump administration resisted. The administration said that the return of Abrego Garcia was up to President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele, who refused to return it.

During Friday's press conference, Bondi thanked Bukele for bringing ABREGO GARCIA back before saying: “This is what American justice looks like.”

Abrego Garcia's lawyer accused the government of “playing games” with the justice system.

“The government has disappeared Kilmar at a foreign prison in violation of a court order. Now, after months late and secret, they bring it back, not to correct their error but to prosecute it,” said Abrego Garcia's lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, in a News4 declaration.

“It shows that they played games with the court. Ordained.”

“Two months ago, the United States Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to facilitate its release from the custody in Salvador, and to ensure that its case was treated as it would have been if it would have been badly sent to El Salvador.

“I think that we can all agree that this is not what happened today. What happened today is not the way it would have been managed if Mr. Abrego Garcia had never been badly sent to El Salvador. What happened today is an abuse of power. What happened today is exactly the opposite of the regular procedure, because a regular procedure means the opportunity to defend yourself, not after,” Sandoval-Moshenberg continued.

He added that Greo Garcia “would vigorously defend” against the loads.

“I think that what it really shows is that this administration instead of admitting and apologizing – this question could have disappeared in a week or two after the deposit of the case – instead of simply admitting their error, they will not stop at all, even some of the most absurd charges imaginable, simply to avoid admitting that they made a mistake,” said Sandoval -Moshenberg. “This is what everyone knows happened in this case.”

The accusations arise from a vehicle stop in 2022 in which the Tennessee road patrol suspected him from the trafficking of human beings. A report published by the Ministry of Homeland Security in April indicates that none of the vehicle people had luggage, when they entered the same address as Garcia Garcia.

Abrego Garcia has never been accused of a crime, while the police allowed him to drive with only a warning concerning an expired driving license, according to the DHS report. The report indicates that he was traveling from Texas to Maryland, via Missouri, to bring people to carry out construction work.

In response to the publication of reports in April, Abrego Garcias Wife declared in a press release that he had sometimes transported groups of workers between employment sites, so that he would have been completely plausible that he would have been arrested by driving with others in the vehicle. He has not been accused of any crime or quoted for any reprehensible act.

Abrego Garcia lived in the United States for about 14 years, during which he worked the construction, married and raised three disabled children, according to the judicial archives. Trump administration officials said he was expelled on the basis of a 2019 Maryland police accusation that he was a member of the MS-13 gang. Abrego Garcia denied this allegation and has never been accused of a crime, said his lawyers.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-MD., Who visited El Salvador in April and met Abrego Garcia, commented his return to the United States in a statement.

“For months, the Trump administration flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution, today, they seem to have given up our requests for compliance with judicial orders and the rights of the regular procedure granted to all in the United States,” said Van Hollen.

“As I have said on several occasions, it is not a question of man, his constitutional rights and the rights of all.

NBC News contributed to this report.

