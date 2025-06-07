I hope you will be good here. Why people of all ages want to leave England





WOLF, a 30 -year -old software engineer, has recently become a father and is already thinking about moving his family in the UK. We now say we have to choose London and the second child, he says.

European capitals, such as Madrid, Paris or Berlin, are not expensive, and the technical benefits are equivalent to London. He says that many non -informative people who own friends in the capital have the same or already disappeared.

Assuming that to rent a decent two -bed apartment in London, assumed that they had to see 3,000 people a month, they were not eligible to receive subsidies, and assumed that they were not qualified in tax income.

I think the British government wants this issue to disappear. Well, they can just get their wishes.

FT Money has received dozens of emails from readers who are serious about leaving England in search of lower taxes and better opportunities. Our recent callout has attracted a lot of responses from young experts and entrepreneurs who want to move abroad to minimize the capital gain tax bill for business sales. In addition, changes in the recent UKS long -term residence rules provide opportunities for the British people to avoid inheritance tax on assets, not UK.

Here, we summarize how all ages readers and their tax advisers evaluate the pros and cons of leaving the country.

ROB, a 31 -year -old banker in London, often discusses the idea that he and his friends work abroad. We say that we are people with good jobs that are eager for normal work, as if we can buy a house that is getting more and more difficult in the UK.

According to a recent study of the British Council, almost three -fourth of the 18-30 years of British ages will consider life and work in other countries in the short term. In almost two -thirds, their living standards were worse than their parents' generations, and more than half cited low wages, the biggest challenge faced by young workers.

ROB ideal to work in a European bank, but I am concerned that his language skills are not enough, like many British people. Fascinated by this idea, the other readers found that they were approved for wall investigations and work permits (see box below), or that the housing costs for popular destinations such as Australia are the same. Many people are attracted to the idea of ​​receiving tax -free benefits in the Middle East for several years and returning to England with ready -made housing deposits.

But FT readers working in the Middle East urge you to be careful and emphasize countless ways of spending money in the rich playground. People come to Dubai because they watched the TV show. But they say they do not understand mathematics of overseas living mathematics. There is no security for employment here, and other employment warns. If you lose your job for any reason, your visa will be canceled and you must leave immediately.

Robert Salter, director of Tax Advisory, Blick Rothenberg, says that intermediate experts are more likely to work in jurisdictions that lack taxes such as the Middle East and Singapore or lack taxes. Those who are closer to career income finds negative things that can occur in areas such as high housing expenses, private medical insurance premiums, and potential international school costs.

Others see it as a way to set themselves for more comfortable retirement. In the mid -50s, London readers, John, were senior in ABU DHABI for three years contracts after headhunter approached. This provides a financial choice for retirement, which is twice as long as it is to achieve if I stayed in England, he said.

He is renting a large apartment that can access the pool and gym, but he plans to travel a lot around Asian flights, but India is less than four hours on a plane.

Experts who properly provide a tax -residential worker plan, not EUK, say that there should be no tax on the money repatriated to the UK. However, readers who have already moved abroad warn the need to manage the risk of exchange rates.

Young experts working abroad need to inform student loan companies. The repayment is stopped automatically in the salary packet, but it is responsible and the cost of arrears can be high.

Lastly, as the capital gain tax rate withdrawal from the ocher bus budget increased, the British entrepreneur and employer gave it itch.

British people who sell 100mn stakes in business can face 24 million capital gains (CGT) bills. Louise Jenkins, a tax partner of US consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, said that when he left the UK, the UKS temporary non -resident rules could be reduced to zero if they became non -runners for at least five years. But those who are fulfilling the complex details are risk of regression.

Jenkins tends to be fascinated by the young entrepreneurs she advises, which combines tax benefits with brilliant lifestyles. But getting a tax residence in Italy is becoming more and more popular with the elderly who realize considerable wealth. If Italy's non -DOM pays 200,000 high taxes per year for foreign income, there is no CGT or inheritance tax for 15 years.

In Jenkins' experience, entrepreneur customers who have made huge amounts of money are rarely retired. Jenkins still wants to work, invest in money and establish a new business. If you are based abroad, countries other than the UK are likely to gain talent's economic benefits.

Other business owners argue that the decision to relocate is not because of the British tax rate, but that other countries are larger business mechanics. They say that foreign governments want to attract new companies and have more consistent tax policies.

Readers also emphasize the need to get tax advice before selling business in the UK and planned relocation countries.

Overseas retirement has always been popular, but tax advisors say that the upcoming change in the inheritance tax processing of the pension has promoted the new interest of customers in the 60's and 70s.

Salter added that the new long -term residence rules introduced in April have been added to the effect by creating potential IHT savings for the British people leaving the UK.

In fact, the British who maintain non -residents for more than 10 years can basically avoid IHT liability for IHT assets in a way that were basically impossible in the previous system, Salter says.

Ruby Ash

Advisors say that many older customers are exploring the possibility of retirement abroad, but few have decided to leave, but they are using new provisions. Those who decide to stay in the UK can use the path to alleviate IHT, such as trust use or family investment company setting. But readers are worried that the rules can change again. Who knows what this government or the next government can do in the future? One asks.

Tax advisors say that European destinations, such as Italy and Spain, are most popular among retirees, but some readers mention that Cyprus and Malta have special IHT benefits.

Katharine Arthur, a partner of HAYSMAC, is a double tax treaty that advises rich customers to relocate, and the income earned from the pension will generally be taxed in residential countries. There may be three IHTs or gifts to be paid in the country where they live, but they are usually less than here.

But those who are considering this path should be sure that they can satisfy the rules for the entire 10 years. The number of nights that individuals can be used in the UK without affecting tax status depends on the statutory residence test. Arthur can be 90 days, but it can be about 46 days depending on the individual situation, Arthur says.

Jonathan Black: If you meditate abroad, four career questions John Cairs

1) What employers can provide different levels of international mobility in your sector? Can I apply directly to the international office? Or is it possible to move internally?

2) What is the visa requirements and costs? If you are eligible, the employer sponsors is the easiest path, but the relocation package is diverse. You must know these and wider living expenses.

3) What is your language skills? As the competition for overseas roles increases, high fluency is required.

4) Assuming that you are planning to return to the UK, is it associated with the employer of the UK market? It is expensive to maintain a network with the UK while going out.

Jonathan Black is the director of career service at Oxford University.

She encourages customers to carefully assess the medical influence on her and other family members. It is common interest to be able to return to England to care for the elderly parents, but other readers say the cost of treatment is another important factor.

Martin, a retired engineer in the 60s, will leave England at the end of this month and settle in South Africa permanently. My wife has Alzheimer's and the quality of treatment is one -third of the ridiculous price in the UK, he said. There is 40 % cheaper living expenses. My overseas pension will arrive without taxes, and when I die, I will pay a 20 %inheritance tax.

Martin emphasized that he was not a rich doctor.

I am just a hard -working English guy, he says.

All torture emphasizes that careful record storage is essential. Pete Fairchild, a private customer of the tax adviser Crowe, said that it is important to an individual who migrated to avoid the status of a British resident who did not intend the rich records of the time spent in the UK.

Fairchilds say that administrative burden may not be well received, but it is especially important for many tax arguments to expect future HMRC surveys in this area.

Meanwhile, many older readers say that the biggest barrier to leaving England is not practical but emotional. Some people say that they were retreated by friends and family, especially spouses who were reluctant to leave their grandson.

A 62 -year -old reader, who is thinking about moving to Italy, Portugal or Dubai after selling his business, says he would have already moved the state if he was pleased.

But he adds: It is a challenge to find a solution that makes your wife happy.

The couple had three children in their 20s and encouraged them to see the future outside the UK, he said.

They must make up their hearts of what they are doing, but they will probably want to follow us.

Thank you to all FT readers who shared their experiences. We changed our name to protect their anonymity.

