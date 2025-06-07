The major Muslims in the UK stalked the hostile emotions of the United Kingdom. British reform





The main Muslims of the UK warns that the Nigel Farages Reform UK is increasingly concerned about hostile feelings about Muslims after Zia Yusuf resigns for banning Burqa.

His start was portrayed by the co -chairman of the British Muslim Network, a new civic group representing the community.

After describing himself as a British Muslim patriot and the chairman of the party less than a year, he ended on Thursday that his work for reform was no longer the best use of his time.

A few hours ago, he said that the party, Sarah Pochin, the latest MP, is stupid to ban Burqa when he did not reform his policy.

But Farage did not weighed behind Yusuf and demanded a discussion about this problem.

Farage led the past in the rhetoric of the right activist, known as the anti -Islamic Tommy Robinson, and further sympathized with Robinson, such as Reformed activists and Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib. It caused it.

However, the party seems to have increased the FARAGE with his FARAGE on his GB news show for Burqa, which focuses on Islamic problems.

The former Tori Pochin recently poses with the mug -up brand two -layer Ker, who shows that Starmer was mocked by the hijab in a design that suggests that Starmer is more advantageous to Muslims than other groups.

Barnes SHAISTA Gohir, the chief executive of Muslim Women's Network UK, plays an important role in forming social attitudes, and some MPs are intentionally coded to normalize hostility for Muslims and appeal to anti -Muslim feelings.

She said: the pattern of this anti -Muslim investigation existed for a while and was especially strengthened by certain conservative MPs during the previous conservative government.

Muslims are almost a week after the stereotypes of harmful stereotypes, fuel fear and hatred and deepening social intolerance. In particular, Muslim women wearing head scarves felt particularly vulnerable and not safe.

Her position was revered by Akeela Ahmed, the co -chairman of the newly formed British Muslim network. Zia Yusuf's resignation believes that many of the reforms can not see British Muslims as equal members of the British society, but can push the opposite hostility and emotions as part of party policy and campaign.

The main Muslim in the UK said that after Sarah Pochins demanded Burka Ban, many people did not regard British Muslims as equal members of society. Photo: dan kitwood/getty images

The media and expressions of the media are the basic principles of healthy society and democracy. Similarly, the same is true of religion and freedom of faith.

In this context, religious practices as a homogeneous group of England Muslim's demonization and inorganization and political point scores are increasingly prominent and normalized in the UK between senior politicians and supporters.

This kind of political behavior is divided and isolates the British.

Afzal Khan, the Labor Party and Vice Chairman of all party members of the British Muslims, said politicians' anti -Muslim investigations had the power to surge in hatred against Muslims when Boris Johnson mentioned Burka as a letterbox.

How does it make sense to choose a few people who use Burqa? It should be an important opportunity to ask the prime minister about the serious problems of this country. What do you mean about priorities?

Former Tori Cabinet Sayeeda Warsi told Times Radio that Pochin is a dog whistle politics that requires discussions about Burqa.

She said: I think this is a fringe problem. Literally, in parliamentary PMQS, Sarah Pochin is used as a way to attract a little attention and participate in some dogs.

There is a Muslim out of 500 out of 500 out of 500 in her constituency, and perhaps half of half is probably half a female.

You thought that people in Runcorn came to parliament and thought that she had just been elected to Congress to raise problems such as other challenges faced by her vulnerable children, such as poor children, but she decided to focus on this because it was just a dog whistle.

Yusuf did not mention Burqa ROW in the resignation statement on X, but sources thought that when they could focus on problems such as living and migration costs, they were gradually disillusioned with the reform of anti -Muslim sentiment.

Some of the names that give tips to become a new chair are Arron Banks, Brexit donors and reform candidates, Richard TICE, Deputy Director and TV presenter and deputy director David Bull.

