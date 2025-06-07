Proud boys continue the US government for $ 100 million compared to prosecution on January 6





Five leaders of the far -right group, the Proud Boys, who were sentenced as part of the riot of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, continued the US government for $ 100 million (74 million), saying that their rights were raped during their prosecution.

The five were found guilty of conspiracy and participation in the riot to cancel the loss of US President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. Trump forgave or commissioned his sorrows earlier this year.

Friday, the trial, tabled in Florida, says that FBI agents and prosecutors were motivated by personal prejudices during the continuation of their business.

They argue that their constitutional rights have been trampled on to “punish and oppress Trump's political allies”.

The trial was filed by Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola.

Tarrio was found guilty of plotting the 2021 attack on the American Capitol, which occurred while the legislators certified the electoral victory of former American president Joe Biden in 2020. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the longest among the five.

He was officially found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a rarely used planning accusation to overthrow the government and several other charges.

The other four leaders were faced with similar accusations and were also sentenced to a time behind bars.

They received leniency by Trump, who published around 1,500 pardons of people involved in the riot of Capitol on the day of its inauguration in January.

“These people were destroyed,” said Trump after signing their pardons. “What they have done to these people is scandalous. There is rarely something like in the history of our country.”

The trial filed on Friday alleges that the five leaders of proud boys were subject to “flagrant and systemic abuses of the legal system”. He accuses prosecutors of engaging in cases of “falsification of evidence” and “intimidation of witnesses”.

This also alleges that their lawsuits were “corrupt and politically motivated”.

The trial has been filed against the United States Ministry of Justice, which currently operates under the Trump administration and is led by the Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The BBC approached the Ministry of Justice for Comments.

According to figures published by the ministry in January.

More than 600 have been accused of aggression, resistance or obstruction to law enforcement agents, including around 175 accused of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or serious bodily injuries.

Capitol police were attacked by rioters with weapons, including metal batons, wooden boards, flag masts, fire extinguishers and pepper gas.

Many legislators had condemned the riot, while Trump described it as a “day of love”.

His pardons of those who were convicted were criticized by Democratic legislators as an attempt to rewrite history.

The former lecturer of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, who was one of politicians forced to flee during the riot, described the pardons as “a scandalous insult to our judicial system”.

