SpaceX is best known for its high -level crew missions at the international space station and its ambitious starship program. But the United States has become increasingly dependent on the company for critical and sometimes secret space operations. This relationship is now compromised by the climbing of the quarrel between the founder of Spacex, Elon Musk and President Trump.

The current dispute highlights the deep interdependence between the American government and SpaceX. Trump has threatened to reduce federal SpaceX contracts. Musk retaliated by saying that his business would play his dragon capsule, which is currently the only American transportation to the space station. He then deleted the original tweet.

During the Obama administration, Lori Garver was deputy director of NASA and she actively defended partnerships between the space agency and SpaceX. At that time, Musk's Rocket Company had a hard time proving that it could reliably send satellites in orbit. Garver calls for the war of words between Trump and Musk “really disconcerting”.

“When Elon retaliated by bringing SpaceX, I think it was strategically an error,” she said. “This simply emphasizes government leaders the risk of having a large aerospace and defense entrepreneur managed by a single individual.”

During Garver's mandate at NASA, SpaceX was considered an outsider in the satellite launch sector, trying to stand out against United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture formed to provide government launch services and comprising Lockheed Martin and Boeing aerospace heavyweights.

But the powerful Falcon de Spacex rockets have changed this dynamic, according to Laura Preparents, owner of the astralytic space consulting company. The big change has occurred when SpaceX has put money and considerable efforts to perfect an innovative system to terrify the rocket reminder stage for renovation and reuse. This innovation has increased the launch frequency and reduces costs, which made SpaceX more attractive for the Pentagon.

Forwards said the Ministry of Defense “started relying more on SpaceX because of this increased launch capacity as well as the lower offer with regard to launch contracts.”

Today, SpaceX dominates the American and global launch markets. According to Brycetech, a private analysis company, SpaceX launched 83% of all space vessels worldwide last year.

The Ministry of Defense also came to rely strongly on the Global Satellite Starlink Internet service in SpaceX, with around fifty military orders that now use it, according to La Défense. In 2021, SpaceX also signed a classified $ 1.8 billion contract with the American National Recognition Office to launch a network of satellites designed to create a encrypted version belonging to the Government of Starlink for military use on future battlefields.

Tim Farrar, president of TMF Associates, a space consultancy, said that the United States would find it difficult to move away from Starlink, which requires dozens of launches to put its network of satellites in orbit. Although other companies aim to compete with Starlink for the activities of the Department of Defense, “it turns out to be very difficult for these others to catch up,” he said.

The Russia War in Ukraine has highlighted the potential danger of having a single powerful individual like Musk in control of critical technology such as Starlink. The CEO of SpaceX has repeatedly threatened to cut kyiv's access to the satellite network.

Garver attributes to SpaceX to have obtained government contracts by “constantly undercompear, on deafification, by executing and by beating competition”. She says that during her stay at NASA, the agency's approach was to provide several contracts for the same mission to avoid having no dependence on a single supplier. Even so, says Garver, SpaceX, “less money to do more and went earlier, more often, and succeeded”.

Astronauts from NASA Butch Wilmore (on the left) and Suni Williams, wearing spatial combinations of Boeing, who gave themselves up for the international space station on the Boeing Starliner capsule, shown on June 5, 2024. The duo had to stay for 10 days, but due to problems with Starliner, they ended up staying on the station for more than nine months. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images

This meant that the Rocket Company crew, originally planned as a backup of the Boeing Starliner for trips to Earth Orbit, ended up jumping in development. He has since become the main transport of NASA to the space station, while Starliner had trouble. During a crew test mission last year, a dysfunction of Starliner's propellants forced several months to bring two orbit astronauts. The two finally returned home aboard a dragon spacex.

Garver says that this situation validates the NASA multiple contract strategy.

“This is why we have several cargos and why the Boeing Starliner, despite the delays, still counts.”

If Musk had to stop putting dragon capsules available for flights to the space station, in theory, NASA may have to return to rely on Russia to provide soybean rockets for transport, as did nine years after the retirement of space shuttle in 2011 until the first SpaceX mission in Crewed in 2020. But this could be a risk of the current geopolitical environment, The Consultant for For For For For For For Comzyk.

A lunar version of SpaceX is at the center of efforts to make astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972 as part of the NASA Artemis program. Nevertheless, Starship has already experienced several launch and reintegration failures, which makes it unlikely that it will reach the NASA objective to land on the moon in 2027 as part of the Artemis 3 mission. The giant rocket has not yet reached orbit, not to mention the completion of complex supplies necessary for a trip to the moon and finally Mars.

Meanwhjile, Musk expressed doubts about the opportunity to return to the moon. In an article on X, he described the Moon mission as a “distraction”, suggesting that traveling to Mars a long -standing goal of Musk was the real priority.

Trump's original candidate for the NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, a close ally of musk, had traveled twice in the space on a space capsule. Isaacman had promised to bring the agency to work on a crew mission in Mars. Trump withdrew his appointment shortly after Musk has left the government, has exasperated the technological billionaire more.

Without starship to land on the moon, there must be significant changes in the plans there and probably a substantial postponement of the calendar provided for Artemis, “explains Farrar.

But there is a B plan B. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Company is developing a lunar known as Blue Moon.

“NASA could modify the contract and award Blue Origin by Blue Moon Lander to Artemis 3”, but Blue Origin has a long way to go in development, says Garver.

Jeff Bezos, owner of Blue Origin, presents a new lunar landing module called Blue Moon during an event at the Washington Convention Center, on May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Babinet legend Mark Wilson / Getty Images from North America

In the end, neither Trump nor Musk could easily act on their threats to end SpaceX contracts.

“Cancel the SpaceX contracts as a personal vendetta would not resist the courts,” said Garver about Trump. Likewise, Musk's suggestion to stop the replenishment and replay of the space station would not be practical, she adds.

While NASA has not yet selected the crew of Artemis 3 landing, Garver thinks that the space agency is unlikely to cancel the mission due to the Musk fanfare or repeated starship delays.

Garver says that anyone selected for the landing of the moon “recognizes that it is in years and that the range of vessel is only one of the many pieces of this architecture which are not yet ready to leave”.

