How the United States could be vulnerable to the same type of Ukraine drone swarm attack on the Russian bombers fleet

Ukraines Shock Drone Strike on Russias Strategic Bomber Fleet this week have generals and analysts who have a new look at threats to high value American planes in the bases of the fatherland and the foreigner and the situation is worrying.

It is a moment of rise in eyebrows, General David Allvin, the Air Force chief of staff, said at a defense conference in Washington on Tuesday, adding that the United States is vulnerable to similar attacks.

There is no sanctuary even in the American homeland, especially since our bases at home are essentially completely unrepected, a main auxiliary stock market at the center for new American security (CNA) told CNN.

By not hidden, Shugart means that there are not enough shelters in which American war planes can be parked which are hard enough to protect them from air strikes, whether drones or missiles.

Ukrainian military officials said 41 Russian planes had been affected in attacks last Sunday, including strategic bombers and surveillance planes, some destroyed and other damaged.

Subsequent analysis shows that at least 12 aircraft destroyed or damaged, and satellite imagery exams continued.

The Ukrainian operation used smuggling drones in Russian territory, hidden in mobile wooden houses at the top of the trucks and leads nearly four Russian air bases, according to Ukrainian sources.

Once near the bases, the roofs of mobile houses were opened remotely and the drones were deployed to launch their strikes.

The Russian planes were seated in the spotlight on the Tarmac at the bases, just as American war planes are in facilities in the country and abroad.

We are quite vulnerable, the general of the American army retired, Stanley McChrystal told CNNS Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

We have obtained a lot of high -value assets that are extraordinarily expensive, said McChrystal.

The Ukrainians said their attacks had destroyed $ 7 billion in Russian planes. In comparison, a single US Air Force B-2 bomber costs $ 2 billion. And the United States only have 20.

Shugart co-written a report for the Hudson Institute in January highlighting the threat to the US military facilities in China in the event of a conflict between superpowers.

The strike for the Liberation Army for the Liberation Army (PLA) of planes, missile launchers, surface and underground ships, and special forces can attack American planes and their Airfields support systems in the world, including in the continental, Shugart and its colleague Timothy Walton.

The simulations and analyzes of war games show that the overwhelming majority of American aircraft loss would probably occur on the ground in aerodromes (and that losses could be ruinous), Shugart and Walton wrote.

Last year, a report by Air and Space Forces magazine stressed that the base of Anderson Air Force on the Pacific Island of Guam may be the most important aerial installation in the Pacific who welcomed rotations from these B-2 bombers of $ 2 billion, as well as B-1 and B-52 bombers, has no hardened shelter.

Allvin, the USAF chief of staff, admitted the problem on Tuesday.

Right now, I don't think that's where we have to be, Allvin said at a conference on CNA.

McChrystal said the United States had to see how to protect its bases and planes on them, but also how it monitors areas around these facilities.

He widens the spectrum of threats to which you have to face, said McChrystal.

But all of this costs money, and Allvin said it has a budgetary dilemma in the United States.

Does he spend defense dollars for hardened shelters and means of preventing drones and missiles from attacking American bases, or does he use more resources on offensive weapons that take the fight to the enemy?

If all we do is play defense and we cannot get back in return, then it is not a good use of our money, Allvin told the CNAS conference.

We have always known that hardening our bases is something we should do, said Allvin, but other articles have been a budgetary priority.

Enducted aircraft shelters are not flashy and are unlikely to generate the headlines of other defense projects, including planes like new B-21 bombers, each of which should cost around $ 700 million.

And President Donald Trump recently said that the Air Force would built a new furtive fighter, the F-47, with an initial cost of $ 300 million per plane.

The F-47 is an incredible plane, but it will die on the ground if we don't protect it, said Allvin.

Meanwhile, a hardened shelter costs around $ 30 million, according to Shugart and Walton.

Last month, Trump revealed another form of air defense for the American continent, the Golden Dome Missile Shield, which is expected to cost at least $ 175 billion.

Despite the huge price, it is designed to counter long -range threats, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles drawn from a different hemisphere.

In the case of Russia, the immensity of its territory was considered a force in its war with Ukraine. One of the aerial bases struck in the Ukraine Spiderweb operation was closer to Tokyo than kyiv.

But now, the size of Russia is a weakness, writes David Kirichenko on the Ukraine Watch blog of the Atlantic Council.

Each border crossing can be an infiltration point; Each cargo container on each highway or rail line must be treated with suspicion.

It is a logistics nightmare, said Kirichenko.

And there is a direct analogy with the United States.

The Air Force bombers are generally well inside the land, but accessible to large and small vehicles.

For example, the 20 B-2 bombers are stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. It is around 600 miles from the nearest coast, the Gulf of Mexico, but only about 25 miles south of Interstate 70, one of the main arteries of East-West traffic in the United States, with thousands of commercial vehicles passing daily.

Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, one of the houses of the B-1 American bombers, is just south of another large East-West commercial artery, Interstate 20.

Think of all illegal containers and participants inside our borders, said Carl Schuster, former operations director of the Pacific Commands Commands Joint Intelligence Center.

This connection will trigger the alarm in certain American circles, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, an even better American offensive firepower, as General Allvin would like to have, may not be enough in case of conflict with China.

This is because the APL made a concerted effort to protect its planes during its massive military accumulation under chief Xi Jinping, according to the Hudson Institute report.

China has more than 650 hosted aircraft shelters in aerodromes less than 1,150 miles from the Taiwan Strait, the report said.

But Shugart and Walton argue that the best movement that Washington could make would make Beijing build more by improving American strike capacities in Asia.

In response, PLA would probably continue to spend funds on additional passive and additional active defense measures and, in turn, would be less to devote to alternative investments, including the strike and other electricity projection capacities, they said.

