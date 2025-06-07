



According to the parliamentary report, the UK's nuclear industry center wasted $ 127 million ($ 110 million) during delay and recovery.

Sellafield Limited, a part of the company and government agency group on the Northwest England SELLAFIELD site, faces the 2028 deadline for replacing Sellafield Limited, 70 -year -old analytical lab. Sellafield Site's Company and Government Agency) gave up plans for replacement analysis projects (RAP). Ditch Lab has led to the highest expectation of delays, $ 1.5 billion ($ 19.3 billion), which are expected to be several times from 2028 to 2034.

The new report of the parliament says that rap is “actually very poor management.”

Sellafield, previously known as Windscale, has been the center of the nuclear industry in the UK since the 1950s. This site is the home of various companies and the government's nuclear dismantling authorities, Sellafield Limited, are the UK's nuclear dismantling field license company controled by the NDA.

In October last year, the UK's public expenditure watchdock said Sellafield said, “It depends on the field laboratory over 70 years old and does not meet Hyundai Construction Standards and depends on a poor (and worsening) state.

The national audit office said [PDF] The laboratory cannot technically perform the analysis required for the trial of the “SERP (SELLAFIELD product and the residual store retreat plant) to process and re -pack Plutonium.

In 2016, Sellafield's plan was to switch a 25 -year -old laboratory from this site, which will replace the 70 -year -old laboratory according to the “replacement analysis project”. Overview of business cases were approved in 2019 for estimated costs of $ 460 million to $ 1 billion ($ 666 million) in 2019.

Later, it could be taken to provide the entire function by December 2034, but the cost could reach $ 1.5 billion. Sellafield was “Strategically suspended” in February 2024.

This week's public accounting committee said: “The achievements were very poor in delivering the main projects of the Sellafield LTD (for example, new buildings to store or safe waste), and the massive increase and delay occurred too often.

“But considering the performance of Sellafield, we are not yet sure that this is not another false dawn. Another reason for skeptical is that Sellafield's rap management is a poor management of a poor rap. The pause was 880 million people and the project was delayed five years.” The report said.

After abandoning the rap, Sellafield plans to switch other buildings to re -pack and re -pack the existing Plutonium materials to support a store retreat plant that is durable and more suitable for long -term storage. In addition, the 70 -year -old existing building, including a roof replacement, can be used to continue to be used by 2040. The alternative plan will provide services by 2040, but Rap is expected to continue to be used by 2070.

However, the nuclear dismissal said that the new plan for PMS has more than 420 million to 880 million ($ 570 million -$ 1.1 billion). Some costs of the initial project can be recovered from the new plan, but the PAC said it would be wasteful of $ 127 million ($ 172 million) spent on rap.

The NDA is expected to continue the Sellafield site's theorem by 2125, and it is expected to reach $ 136 billion ($ 180 billion), an estimated estimation of almost 19 % since March 2019.

