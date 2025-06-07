The EU asked to intervene while US sanctions deal with ICC DW 06/06/2025





This was a consequent case of already in The Hague on Thursday because the United States issued new sanctions against the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on what it calls “illegitimate actions targeting the United States and Israel”.

This decision is the last in a series of diplomatic assaults against the ICC to ostensibly reduce the credibility and the capacity to operate from the Court. The ICC has criticized the measure as “a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution”.

While the European Union (EU) has long defended the Court as the “cornerstone of international justice”, the mixed response of its Member States to CPI decisions in recent months has exposed cracks in the main global mechanism of international criminal justice and its ability to act.

From now on, the block uses legal powers to counter US sanctions.

The American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced Thursday's sanctions Image: Mehmet Eser / Zuma / Imago Why are the United States targeting the ICC?

The new measures target four ICC judges. Two were involved in a procedure which led to an ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among others, for alleged crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel denies allegations. The other two black list judges were part of the procedures that authorized the probes on alleged war crimes committed by the American armed forces in Afghanistan.

During the first term of Republican President Donald Trump, the United States had already targeted Khan's predecessor on an ICC investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The subsequent administration under President Joe Biden raised the sanctions, and the ICC then “depreciated” from the American violations alleged in its investigation in Afghanistan in 2021.

The new sanctions on Thursday arise from the measures announced against the main court prosecutor, Karim Khan, in February. They also come in the middle of turbulent times for the court, Khan fell last month until a survey on requests for sexual misconduct is over.

Citizens and American companies are prohibited from doing business with the sanctioned judgesment: Peter Dejong / AP / Picture Alliance

The ICC was set up in 2002 as a last resort to heads of hands and other key personalities for atrocities when justice cannot or will not be served in their own country. More than 120 nations, including all EU member states, voluntarily entered in the international treaty which established the court.

But China, Russia, the United States and Israel are notable non-members and Washington claims it as the basis of its sanctions.

“The ICC is politicized and falsely claims to be discretionary power without hindrance to investigate, invoice and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous affirmation and abuse of being able to focus on the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies,” the American secretary Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

How will sanctions have an impact on the court?

In response, the ICC said that its work “does justice and hope to millions of victims of unimaginable atrocities”.

“The targeting of those who work for responsibility do nothing to help civilians trapped in conflicts. This only makes those who believe that they can act with impunity,” added the court.

Under sanctions, American companies and citizens are prohibited from providing funds, goods or services to blacklist judges. All the assets they hold in the United States are also frozen.

But the implications do not stop there. The Associated Press wrote last month that the chief prosecutor of the ICC had lost access to his emails and given his frozen bank accounts. According to the report, these companies had interrupted their services for fear of being targeted by the American authorities to support the indivual black list.

Some non -governmental organizations would also have stopped working with the court.

Slovania called on the EU to activate its supposedly blocking status after the United States sanctioned a Slovenian judge: Yves Herman / Reuters EU urged to activate the laws to block sanctions

The European Union said on Friday that it “deeply regrets” the move of the United States and has promised to continue to support the ICC. But some hope that the EU will take more difficult measures.

In the 1990s, the EU presented laws known as the “blocking status” aimed at damaging the extraterritorial blow of American measures.

The legislation prohibits EU companies from complying with American sanctions that the block judges illegal and has been designed to prevent US Cuba restrictions from wiping European trade with the country. The laws were then updated to include American sanctions against Iran.

Now, Slovenia and Belgium direct a call to the executive of the block to activate the same laws against the last American sanctions against the ICC. Judge Slovenian Beti Hohler is one of those of the Washington black list.

Asked on Friday if the European Commission would grant the request in Slovenia, spokesperson Olof Gill told journalists: “All we can do for the moment is to closely monitor the implications before deciding on any next step.”

Although it appears to the European Commission to determine if, how and when it extends the status of blocking, Brussels will probably weigh potential political ramifications and if there is enough unit among the EU capitals to support this decision.

An existential crisis at the ICC?

This is a recurring theme, because the EU member states are not on the same wavelength on the ICC.

While the central executive of Brussels Styles regularly the block as the largest donor in the courtyard, the actions of the EU countries tell a more complex story which adds to a growing feeling that the future of the court is full of uncertainty.

Unlike national magistrates, the ICC has no police service. Instead, it relies on members to put suspects that arrive on their territory.

“The ICC is described as a giant without arms or legs, it cannot really apply these arrest terms. It is to the political will of the States,” the teacher of international criminal law Mathjiy Holvoet told DW this year.

At the beginning of 2025, Italy did not arrest a Libyan police chief wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes. Libya is considered a crucial partner in the Italian attempt to reduce irregular migration. Earlier this month, Hungary withdrew from the court after having deployed the red carpet for Netanyahu in apparent contempt for the ICC arrest warrant.

Hungary to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Although other EU governments have made statements to support the ICC, several of them also said that Netanyahu would not be arrested if they visit their country. France suggested that the Israeli Prime Minister had immunity because Israel is not a member of the ICC, and the German Chancellor said in February that he “would find” means “to allow Netanyahu to travel to Berlin.

Edited by: Maren Sass

