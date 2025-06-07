



Zia Yusuf said he would return to Nigel Farages Reform UK two days after he stopped the party.

Yusuf was chairman of Rightwing Party, but resigned on Thursday after suggesting that he would ban Burqa on Thursday.

Less than 48 hours, Yusuf said his decision was a mistake in facing racist abuse of social media due to exhaustion after a long time.

Farage and Yusuf announced on Saturday that Yusuf would return to wrinkles and get several jobs, but his official title was not announced.

One of his role is that the party will lead the DONALD Trump and ELON Musk to call the Doge team based on the government efficiency department found in the United States.

Yusuf will also be a spokesman for reform and mention the policy decisions and funding efforts.

Yusuf said in an interview with Times on Sunday that his intervention in Burqa was an error. Yusuf tweeted on Thursday that Sarah Pochin, Runcorn and Helsby's reform MPs, questioned the prime minister's Keir Starmer if he would ban it.

A few hours later, he said he quit, saying that working to elect the Reformed government did not believe that he would take advantage of his time.

When I pushed the tweet, it felt a little fatigue and felt that everything I got in return is abusive. I was doing a lot of work in the foreground and background.

What has happened since then is that the messages of reform members and supporters have been flooded, devastated, heartbreaking, and asking me to actually make my decision.

I have left my business. The best way to love our country, save it, and turn it into a great person is to be prime minister Nigel.

At that moment, I was turning it back and I realized that I didn't want to do that.

Yusuf, who practiced Muslims, argued that he did not have a strong view of Burka itself, and said he would vote to prohibit it if there was a vote and in parliament.

He described Pochins' fall -ups as an internal wrong communication problem and said he learned about her remarks for the first time in X.

He added that Burqas did not think that the problem was one of the most important things. [to] British when they live everyday life.

On Saturday, Farage said: ZIA says that when Zia says, you can't say that you can't believe the absolute tire of personal racist abuse. The reform leader came from the Times Radio and came from the right to abuse and condemned the Indian bot.

YUSUF was taken to the reform chairman a few months after the donation of 200,000 people to the party last year.

He specializes in political parties, hires new people, sets more points, and operates in a more enterprise manner.

But he also has a wrong way in his management style, and he rubs the wrong way by supervising the start of former employees of many years.

Some reform members opposed Yusuf against his role at the departure of most right -wing MPs, Rupert Lowe, after a pair of pairs earlier this year.

SUNDAY TIMES reported that Yusufs' previous chairs will be divided into two. There will be a representative who travels to the state and talks with the media.

Labor Party Chairman Ellie Reeves said: Zia Yusufs, who insults hokey-cost, is funny, but it is forbidden to be forbidden.

The spokesman of the Liberal Democratic Party said:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/07/zia-yusuf-return-reform-uk

