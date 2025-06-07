



An international neonazi terrorist organization continues boldly to build in the United States and plan a new paramilitary training event without fear of local authorities or the FBI, which once dismantled it in a national effort.

The basis, founded in 2018 by a former Pentagon entrepreneur living in Russia and now suspected of spying sponsored by the Kremlin, once boasted nearly 50 members of the United States before the bureau made a dozen arrests in an operation to fight terrorism of several years.

But since the presidential election campaign last year and what many thought they were an infallible victory for Donald Trump, the base has seen an opportunity in a potential administration which was not interested in monitoring white supremacy and has increased its ranks.

Now the base is present in Ukraine, carrying out sabotage operations within the country against the besieged government, and new and dangerous cells emerging across Europe, and it seems to grow in the United States, where the FBI under the extremism of Maga Acolyte Kash Patel has noted that it does not favor surveys on extreme extremists.

At the start of its history, part of what first stung the interest of the authorities was the Court of Court of military veterans who could help unravel its infantrymen in a series of training camps across the United States. Finally involved in an assassination plot, mass fire and other actions in Europe, the base went so far as to have a compound and a fortified cell in Michigan, led by a dropout of the American army.

The online evidence of its various accounts, many of which live on Russian servers to avoid censorship on American sites, show that the base has real plans for a national rally this summer when members intend to train in paramilitary exercises like in recent years.

The base in [the] The United States is preparing for a future national training event, reads one of its recent articles asking for cryptography donations. This could be our most assisted training event in [the] USA in a moment. We could really use financial support to help our members spend.

The message continued: when you give money at the base, you invest in a white defense force which aimed to protect whites against political persecution and physical destruction.

The base then published a new photo of armed members claiming to be in the Midwest, which follows a trend in 2025 of the group boasting of its American without fear. As a kind of mockery to its enemies, on the day of the inauguration of Trumps, the base published a photo of four members somewhere in the Appalachians, in what was the greatest number of American members in a photo in more than a year.

The next national training event indicates that the group seeks to develop and is willing to take the risk of publishing it publicly in advance, said Joshua Fisher-Birch, an analyst of far-right terrorism that has followed base movements for almost a decade. The base seems actively to grow in the United States.

Fisher-Birch notes that even if the rally involves less than 20 people, it is by no means low and suggests that the group sees the momentum is on its side.

An event involves planning, coordination, travel and face-to-face meetings between different regional groups, indicating that they operate in an environment where they consider the potential amount of risk as acceptable, he said. The group previously declared several times that being a member or training with them is a risky company; However, planning a meeting, which they will inevitably use for propaganda purposes, is a different approach from that a year ago, when the group announced regional activities.

In response to questions about the latest bases, the FBI told the Guardian that he only put on those who have or planned to commit a federal crime and to threaten national security.

We do not focus on membership in special groups but on criminal activity, said a spokesperson for the FBI. Group membership is not illegal in itself and is protected by the first amendment.

But in Michigan and Georgia, members of the base have been accused of their criminal associations in the group.

The security posture of Trump administrations on the far right is to minimize its importance. However, experts agree unanimously: this is the main threat of domestic terrorism in front of the country. Instead, the Patel, the director of the FBIS, took care of the agents to continue the far right, while one of Trumps' first actions during his second term was to provide unconditional, mass, all insurrectionists on January 6.

Fisher-Birch also pointed out that the base had taken itself more seriously and increased its activities in Ukraine to the appeal of the murder of government representatives and sabotage acts with the clearly stated objective of forming a white ethnostate in the west of the country. Already, the Ukrainian cell has downloaded geolocated videos of some of these attacks, one of the burn of a military vehicle and which looks like a government electric box.

In a video published on a Russian video sharing site in mid-May, Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder and leader of the base, who lives in Saint Petersburg, published a video describing the importance of new training videos proving to potential recruits that his group is not only online, but in the real world.

His propaganda through actions, not just words, he said.

It is not clear where the paramilitary training will take place, but Nazzaro is known for having bought land in the Northwest Pacific which he intended to use as headquarters for the base and its activities.

