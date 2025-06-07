



Washington in just a few months, the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began to transform American health policy: to reduce staff in health agencies, to restructure the objective of certain regulators and researchers, modifying the coastal vaccination regulations and rehabilitating the mission of his department to focus more on alternative medicine.

The guidelines are all part of the same problem that has led a slice of American and left-borne Americans to be voting possibly for a republican president whose favorite meal is from McDonalds, Trump and Kennedy addressed to a type of voter who was wary of the establishment of the health care of the Americas, but perhaps a new type of distress in federal health policy.

Bernadine Francis, a life democrat who supported Joe Biden for the presidency in 2020 before supporting Donald Trump in 2024, so far in NBC News that she approved the efforts of Kennedys, despite her hands bound by forces rooted in administration and congress.

From what I have seen so far with what RFK has tried to do, she said, I am really, really proud of what he does.

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14.

Francis is among the voters who left the Democratic Party and voted for Trump because nothing else matters outside of public health, which, according to Kennedy, went in the wrong direction.

The concerns about chemicals in food and toxins in the environment, long defended by Democrats, have become a question of galvanization to a key part of the Trump Republican Party, with a supersaturation of information which, in some cases, have not been proven. It is also wrapped in concerns about the hairstyle vaccine, which has been accelerated under Trump, administered under Biden and armed by anti-vaccine activists like Kennedy in the middle of locking and shots following the devastating pandemic.

We knew that to bring RFK there so that he could help with the situation we have in the health industry, we knew that we had to do, said Francis, retired from Washington, DC, director of the public school, who said that she had left her beloved career because she had refused the vaccine.

It seemed to me, as soon as [Biden] Having become president, the vaccine was mandated, and it was at this point that I lost all hope among the Democrats, declared Francis at NBC News, referring to the vaccination mandates set up by the Biden administration for a large part of the federal workforce at the top of the pandemic. There are currently no federal cocvid vaccine mandate.

According to data from centers for disease control and prevention.

How the RFK JR.S choices modify public health agencies

Dr. Marty Makary, a Food and Drug Administration Commissioner of Kennedys and a scientist and researcher of John Hopkins, told NBC News in an interview he wanted to transform the agency, which, according to him, faced corruption on the influence of pharmaceutical and food industries.

I mean, you look at the food pyramid, it was not based on what suits you best, it was based on what companies wanted you to buy, he said, referring to the 1992 and subsequent nutritional advice of government. He said there would be entirely new nutritional advice published later this year this summer.

He praised the mission of the FDAS of research and regulation, saying that the agency is incredibly well oiled, and we made the trains work in time.

He also underlined the report of the 75 -page commission Make Healthy Again, which focused on ultra -proposed food and toxins in the environment as having established the agenda for the FDA, HHS and agencies supervising social security nets such as Medicare and food coupons. (The Maha report initially cited certain studies that did not exist, an error that Kennedy's advisor means that Calley was signifying was a great service to their mission.)

I think he was going to learn a lot. For example, the microbiome, which draws attention to the Maha report, must be on the map. We don't even talk about it in our medical circles, said Makary. The microbiome, food is the drug, the immune response that occurs when chemicals that do not appear in nature descends our gastrointestinal tract.

Pressed in other areas of administration, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, making decisions contrary to the pro-regulatory ideas presented in the Maha report, Makary said that he could only comment on the FDA where they are attached to secretary Kennedys Vision.

But the Kennedys public health program goes beyond the search for food supply and chemicals. Recently, Kennedy said in a video published in X last month that the cocovid vaccine was no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, a change in CDC advice that jumped the normal public exam period.

A few days later, after criticisms questioned the decision and raised concerns concerning a lack of public data behind this decision, the administration again updated its directives, urging parents to consult their doctors in place.

Pressed on confusion and if the Americans now exchange a side of public distrust for the health system for another, Makary defended Kennedy, who was criticized for propagating disinformation.

My experience with secretary Robert F. Kennedy is that he listens. He listens to me, he listens to Jay Bhattacharya, listens to Dr. Mehmet Oz, he listens to a crowd of scientists who give him advice, explained Makary, referring to the director of the National Institutes of Health respectively and the administrator of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. He can therefore have big questions, but the questions he asks are the questions that most Americans ask.

The intersection of medicine and healthy lifestyle choices

Dr. Dawn Mussallem, a breast cancer oncologist and integrative medicine doctor, a doctor who combines conventional treatments with alternative research therapies, has tried to help his patients travel through the medical disinformation they meet online and in their social circles.

Mussallem has an incredible story of personal survival: during her medical studies, she was diagnosed with stadium IV cancer and, after conventional therapies like chemo saved his life, was diagnosed with heart failure. After undergoing a heart transplant, Mussallem ran a 26 -thousand marathon a year later.

I learned a lot at the medical school, but nothing compared to what I learned as a patient, said Mussallem, who spends an average of 90 minutes in individual sessions with his patients. It is not a political choice. But we know that the lifestyle is important.

For example, a new study by the American Society of Clinical ONCology which finds that the consumption of food that lowers inflammation in the body can help people with advanced colon cancer.

The Musallems mission, as well as his colleagues, consists in raising modern medicine that saved his life, as well as encouraging his patients to live healthy lifestyles, including regular exercise, minimum transformation food, less screen time, more social connections and better sleep.

But politics hinders millions of Americans flooded daily from social media and non -medical experts, as Mussallem says, who attracted fear in his patients.

Patients come with all these questions, fears, she said. I have heard this patients repeatedly, that their nervous system is affected by what they see in government.

Mussallem recognizes that many individuals have questioned traditional medicine. For her, it is not one or the other, it is both.

We have to trust conventional medicine, she said. With conventional care that works alongside a greater integrative modality to examine the deep causes of the disease, as well as to help optimize with the lifestyle, this is where we must be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/rfk-jr-quickly-changing-us-health-agencies-rcna210505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

