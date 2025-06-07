Key details and exemptions – Jackson Walker





By blood Mr. Shin and Yenmi Tang

The United States has announced a new set of travel restrictions targeting nationals in 19 countries, with full entry prohibitions imposed in 12 nations and partial restrictions out of 7 others. The policy, which should come into force on June 9, 2025, is part of a broader initiative to tighten immigration controls. Despite the radical nature of these prohibitions, several important exemptions have been described, allowing certain people to continue to surrender or immigrate to the United States in specific circumstances.

Countries subject to full entry prohibitions

The nationals of the following 12 countries will be prohibited from entering the United States:

Afghanistan Myanmar (Burma) Chad Republic of Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya Sumalia Yémen

These restrictions apply to most of the travelers in these countries, with a few exceptions some like detailed below.

Countries faced with partial travel prohibitions

In addition to complete prohibitions, the presidential proclamation requires a partial travel ban on nationals of the following 7 countries:

Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela

For these countries, the United States suspended the publication of immigrant visas and certain non-immigrant visas, in particular B-1 (company), B-2 (tourist), F (student), M (professional student) and J (exchange visitor).

Key exemptions The holders of green cards: legal permanent residents (holders of green cards) are exempt from the prohibition. Double citizens: American citizens who also hold citizenship in a prohibited country are not subject to the prohibition. Family immigrants: Immigrants from prohibited countries looking for visas by close American family members (spouses, children or American citizens) can still apply. Some athletes and coaches: athletes and coaches, as well as their families, going to the United States for major sporting events, such as the World Cup or the Olympic Games, are exempt. Refugees and asyères: people who have already been admitted as refugees or the asylum granted are not subject to the ban. The owners of Afghan special immigrant visas: Afghans eligible for the special immigrant visa program, which is for those who helped the United States government during the war in Afghanistan, are exempt. Iranians fleeing religious persecution: Iranians who are members of religious minorities, such as Christians, and who flee the persecution are also exempt. Legal context and context

This new travel ban follows on a series of similar efforts during the first trimester Trumps. The proclamation aims to protect American citizens from terrorism and security threats by attacking inadequate verification and frequent visas exceed certain countries. He followed an examination under the order 14161 to identify countries with insufficient verification capacities.

The current version of the travel ban is designed to be more robust legally than previous iterations. Legal experts note that the administration has incorporated the lessons learned from previous litigation, including a more in -depth examination process and a wider range of countries. The Supreme Court previously confirmed the authority of presidents to impose such prohibitions, and the new order should be less vulnerable to legal challenges.

Implementation and review

The list of affected countries will be examined periodically, with reports due to the president within 90 days of proclamation and every 180 days afterwards. The Secretary of State is also required to examine whether Egypt should be added to the list.

The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the company, its customers or its respective affiliates. This article is for information only and does not constitute legal advice. For help, please contact a lawyer at Jackson Walkersbusiness Immigration & CompliancePractice.

Meet JW

Founded in 1887, Jackson Walker played a vital role in the growth and development of Texas activities. With more than 500 lawyers, we are the biggest company in Texas. The company represents the companies of Fortune 500, multinational companies, major financial institutions, insurance companies and a wide range of public enterprises and private companies around the world.

OURBUSINESS Immigration & CompliancePractice provides legal solutions integrated into complex problems that allow our customers to achieve American immigration objectives. The teams range from foreign investors and business owners; International and national start-ups, small to medium or medium-sized companies (SMEs) and public companies that use people who need American visa options to grow and develop their business; families who wish to live in the United States temporarily and / definitively; And people who wish to acquire American citizenship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jw.com/news/insights-us-travel-restrictions-exemptions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos