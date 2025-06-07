It includes intense warnings and frequent risks of lightning warnings published in many areas of England and Wales | British news





Today, a yellow warning has been issued in many areas of England and Wales.

MET Office warnings include most South Wales between most southern UK, part of Midreland and at 9:00 am at 6 pm.

People in the affected area can warn a heavy shower and stop transportation services due to their brain cows.

Learn about the prediction of the area

The British weather agency also warned of frequent lightning, hail and strong winds.

Image: The yellow warning covers most of the British, the north of Wolverhampton and most of South Wales. PIC: MET Office

Training services are delayed and some short -term power loss is possible.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said on Saturday morning that “many shower rain will start rain around it.”

“[There’s] In particular, there is a risk of a bit of heavy rains, especially the southern part of the southern region, which is likely to pop out of a little thunder, which causes some hail and frequent lightning.

“It is because we are in the southern part of the southern part of the highest risk of confusion, and maybe there are some heavy rains of 10 ~ 15mm in about an hour.

“We can see a total of 30-40 mm in some places if we get some heavy rains elsewhere. There may be localized floods.”

Image: 'Strong Heavy Rain' is expected. File Photo: PA

Burkill also explained that you can see more heavy rains next week.

Potentially, “some wet weather” can hit the northwest area of ​​the UK late on Monday, and as the low pressure system progresses, the location of the weather front is not clear.

A few days have passed since MET Office said that Britain recorded the warmest spring.

According to temporary numbers, the spring temperature has an average temperature of 9.5c (49.1F) and the long -term average to 1.4C. It won the warmest spring recorded in 2024.

2:31 British has been the warmest starting in May.

Temperature records were suspended in all four countries in the UK. The long -term average of North Ireland is 1.64C, 1.56C in Scotland, 1.39c in Wales, and 1.35C in the UK.

The predictors also predicted that Britain was hotter than usual. The risk of heat wave will increase over the next three months.

In 1884, MET Office said that since 2000, eight of the 10 warmest springs have occurred.

Since spring, March, April, and May, the condition has been dried since this spring, when the average rain of 128.2mm in the UK is a low rain. Since 1974, the lowest spring has seen 123.2mm.

