The United States was our El Dorado: Africans on travel prohibitions and taxes | Africa





When ESSI Farida Geraldo, an architect based in Lom, has heard of partial restrictions on trips to the United States since Togo in the context of travel prohibitions announced Thursday by Donald Trump, she deplored the loss of access to what many young Togolese consider a land of better opportunities.

The United States was Togolsses El Dorado, said Geraldo. Many people will work in the United States to save money and support their families or projects in Africa, this will force the country to really develop stronger partnerships that exclude the United States.

The order of Trumps, which is to come into force on Monday, prohibits people from seven African countries, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan to enter the United States, making Africa the most affected continent. People of three other African countries Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo will be subject to partial restrictions, which means that they will not be able to go to the United States on certain visas.

For Geraldo, a former student of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Program instituted by the Obama administration, the new restrictions aggravate the damage to foreign aid reductions, which made it more difficult for it to access the financing of social projects in the tiny West African state.

Mikhail Nyamweya, analyst of political and foreign affairs, said that new travel and travel restrictions would cause an exclusion scheme and could also institutionalize a perception of Africans as a foreign in the world. In the short term, they will limit access to education, innovation and professional mobility. In the long term, they risk alienating African partners, he said.

Deputy Secretary of Press of the White House, Abigail Jackson, said that the countries on the list lacked appropriate verification, have high visa rates or fail to share identity and threat information. President Trump keeps his promise to protect the Americans from dangerous foreign actors who want to come to our country and cause us to cause us, she said on X, adding that restrictions were good sense.

This interpretation was firmly rejected by Abby Maxman, president and chief executive officer of Oxfam America, who declared that the ban deepened inequalities and perpetuates harmful stereotypes, racist tropes and religious intolerance. She said: This policy does not concern national security. It is a question of sowing the division and the distribution communities which seek security and opportunities in the United States.

Policy has deepened a cloud of uncertainty in affected countries, especially after the United States government announced in May that visa appointments for students wishing to study in its universities had been suspended while waiting for the extended opportunity for social media.

There is also afraid through Africa a proposal for a tax on sending funds under the prevailing of a major bill, which is being parliamentary examination. If it is adopted, the 3.5% tax could seriously grant the GDP of many nations, for which the Diaspora funds are a huge contribution.

Geoffrey Gichohi, a 34 -year -old nurse working in Minnesota, recently sent money to her mother in Kenya who is not covered by the ban on travel via an application to pay a concrete wall and a metal door at their home.

Like many Africans abroad, he regularly sends money to family members at home that rely on tuition fees, health care and other basic needs. A new tax in addition to the shipping and withdrawal costs would make it more difficult, he said. Parents returning home in Kenya are those who will suffer because they will have limited resources, he said. Personally, I hope that the bill will not be adopted.

Human rights activists have criticized the restrictions and the expected taxes, saying that they are unjustly targeting citizens of the countries of the South World. Other experts claim that movements could still damage American ties in Africa at a time in the increase in anti-Western feelings on the continent.

However, feelings of despair are not universal. According to Jalel Harchaoui, a researcher associated with the Royal United Services Institute in London, many people in Libya will not be disturbed by new policies, because the United States is not a major travel destination for them.

It's not good, but it is not noticed as something catastrophic, he said. People barely pay attention to [the travel ban] or the [proposed] Payment tax if the same thing had happened in the United Kingdom, it would be a major event, but not for the United States.

The authorities of many affected countries have not yet responded. However, Thursday afternoon, Chad President Mahamat Idriss Dby suspended the issuance of visas to American citizens, citing the need for reciprocal action.

Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride, he said in an article on Facebook, referring to the controversial gift of Qatars to the Trump administration.

In the past year, American and French troops were forced to withdraw from the military bases of Chad, which was previously a key ally for the Sahel for many Western nations.

The reaction of Sierra Leone, another American ally in West Africa, was much softer. We have taken note of this proclamation, said the Minister of Information, Tchern Bah. Our understanding is that the decision is based exclusively on the overembausing rates of visas and that it does not reflect the broader state of the American-Sierra Leone relations, which remain from our solid and productive point of view.

