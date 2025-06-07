



Zia Yusuf announced that he returned to the UK after 48 hours of ending as a party chairman.

The decision to leave is that the businessman will play a new role at the party according to the peace talks.

His official title was not determined, but he is expected to lead the reform of the provincial department inspired by Elon Musk, which modeled the government efficiency department founded by Donald Trump.

The Reformed British team was established to identify spending cuts in the controlled council and began this week.

Yusuf will also supervise some aspects of policy decisions, fundraising and media appearances. The new party chairman is expected to be appointed next week, and the deputy general manager will be hired.

Zia Yusuf says many party members want to stay (PA)

It's been two days since Yusuf said that working to elect the Reformed government no longer believes that I use my time well.

Farage rejoices about his decision to join the party leadership, but he will not solve more and more concerns about the ability for reformers to cooperate with others.

Yusuf announced plans to stop the role after describing Sarah Pochin, who won the Runcorn and Hellsby elections last month, and described it as stupid about the legality of women wearing Burqa in the UK in the question of Prime Minister Wednesday.

But along with Times on Saturday, Yusuf said that his final decision was an error.

When I pushed the tweet, it was a little fatigue, and everything I got in return was abuse.

I was doing a lot of work in the foreground and background. Anyone who is part of high growth startups other than politics will sympathize and sympathize.

What has happened since then is that the messages of reform members and supporters have been flooded, devastated, heartbreaking, and asking me to actually make my decision.

Yusuf added: At that moment, I was turning it back and I realized that I didn't want to do that. I realized that it plays an important role. I talked with NIGEL and said it didn't matter if an error occurred. It was a function of fatigue.

For several months, the former list chairman, who had been angered by many activists, was abused by social media with his remarks about Pochin.

But when I asked about the ban on banning Burca, Mr. Yu Soof said:

He admitted that Pochins felt blinded by the decision to ask about the ban on PMQS.

I said I learned it for the first time in X. I don't care to say that it has frustrated me. But these things happen. I was not MP, I didn't know it, and Sarah did not inform other MPs.

Yusuf added that if there was a vote and would be voted to ban Burqa if there was a parliament. But philosophically, I am always anxious about banning things that will be unconstitutional in the United States.

He continues to: I don't think it's one of the most important problems for the British people.

The latest reform destruction came out a few months after MP Rupert Lowe was expelled from the party following the row that began in December.

Farage said a few hours before the announcement that he would join the party again, Yusuf snapped after receiving “person who received a personal racist abuse” from social media.

The reformer said that Prime Minister Yusuf burned and very difficult rights were responsible for abuse.

Farage told the BBC News: “Zia regrets what he said and regrets what he did on another day. It was a combination of 11 months of effort and fatigue.”

Farage said Yusuf said when Islam was discussed, “I get more racist for X.”

“In retrospect, he knows that much is a bot to damage the reform. Not a reform member. Yes, some are ALT rights, but there are many bots. He regrets and wants to continue working for us.”

