Zia Yusuf, chairman of the British Reform Chairman, canceled the decision to quit the party, saying, “The mission is too important.”

Instead, he said he would return to a new role by leading the “UK Doge” team inspired by Elon Musk.

In the statement, he said: “In the last 24 hours, I received a lot of lovely and sincere messages from those who were disappointed to resign, and urged me to stock.”

He added: “I can't disappoint people because I know that the mission is so important.

“So I will continue to work with reform, my promise has retired.”

Yusuf said that it will return to a new role, focusing on reduction and efficiency within the government.

“He said,” I will fight for taxpayers.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Yusuf handed over to his resignation.

He argued that he no longer thought that electing a reform government was “using my time well.”

Reformed British leader Nigel Farage welcomed Yusuf's return news.

He said:

Image: Nigel Farage welcomed Zia Yusuf's return.

Yusuf's initial decision was that the party's new MP, Sarah Pochin, publicly far away and asked Sir Keir Starmer about prohibiting Burka from the prime minister's question.

Reform said that the prohibition was not a party policy. And the president called it “stupid”.

What is Doge?

DOGE stands for the government efficiency department with the creation of MUSK 's inspired by Meme-Coin.

US politics is the latest right -wing income in the United States.

Tech Billionaire said that he is saving taxpayers' money by finding and cutting expenditures that are wasteful within the government before public falling with Donald Trump.

But opposition politicians questioned the effects of his efforts and how much he actually saved.

Musk first had an ambition to cut government spending $ 2TRN (£ 1.5TRN). However, this has dropped sharply to $ 1TRN (£ 750bn) and then reduced to $ 110 billion (111 billion pounds).

