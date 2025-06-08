We near the high -speed railway breakthrough





When the large and good of the US high -speed railway industry met in Washington, DC, from May 13 to 15 for the annual conference of the US High Speed ​​Rail Association (USHSR) 2025, there was a huge excitement tinged with anxiety.

Several participants told Newsweek that they believed that the United States could be on the brink of a high-speed railway breakthrough, preparing the way for the type of complete national system from which China, Japan and Western Europe benefit.

Ray Lahood, a republican who was a secretary of transport under President Obama from 2009 to 2013, said that if one of the two high -speed railway lines currently under construction was over, she would prove to be “very popular” and stimulates the support of high -speed rail across the country. Other initiates have agreed, but argued that the reform authorization and more explicit federal support will be necessary first.

There have been concerns about the Trump administration’s attitude towards high -speed rail. The conference took place a month after the Secretary of Transport, Sean P. Duffy, announced $ 63.9 million in funding for a Dallas road project in Houston, and in the midst of rumors that the high -speed rail line in California under construction between Los Angeles and San Francisco could lose federal support.

This week, Duffy said there was “no viable path” to complete the high -speed train in California in time or in the budget and warned that the federal government could draw billions of funding.

High -speed rail condition

Currently, there are no high -speed rail networks – defined by the International Union of Railways (IUC) as operating at least 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) along the specially built tracks – which are operational in the United States

This is compared unfavorably with Spain, Japan and France, which have around 2,460 miles, 1,830 miles and 1,740 miles of track currently used.

More impressive, China, the main geopolitical rival in the United States, has moved on not having practically high-speed rail lines at almost 30,000 miles in the past two decades.

The construction is currently underway on two high -speed railway lines in the United States – Brightline West, which will connect Las Vegas to South California, and to high -speed California Rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A range of other projects have been offered throughout the country, including plans aimed at connecting Boston, New York and Washington, DC in the Northeast; Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth in Texas; and Chicago to East St. Louis in Illinois.

Obstacles

When asked why the United States had failed to build a high-speed network comparable to other advanced savings, industry experts told Newsweek that there were major problems with permits, financing and intermediate political support.

The California High Speed ​​Rail has sparked a particular controversy, with its cost ball of $ 34 billion to more than $ 128 billion, while the completion date has been postponed.

Terry Hynes, a lawyer specializing in railway infrastructure projects, argued that the planning problems in particular have bottled capital investments. He is currently part of a team investigating how the authorization process could be accelerated for USHSR.

Addressing Newsweek, he said: “I have been in the business for 46 years, to make railways, and I was frustrated like a hell representing the train at high speed … It just takes an eternity. And there is private money that could be brought. Wall Street has a lot of money looking for infrastructure investments.

“This is a wonderful investment in the infrastructure, the problem is that they see those that allow times. Eight years for an environmental review, then you build for four years and in 13th year, you will finally see money. No one will invest.”

Hynes has added: “The biggest problem to my mind is this license problem. The examination period takes so long, the cost increases and the more it is expensive for people who carry out a cost-to-service analysis, the analyzes seem less beneficial.”

Brandon Wheeler, main program director at the North Central Texas Council of Goverments, a voluntary association based on local government, said that a lack of national leadership has undermined high-speed rail construction across the United States

Addressing Newsweek, he said: “We do not have a unique national leadership point on this subject … Without this unique leadership point, it's really a bit of a hobster and we make it the best.

“Until there is, like the interstate road system, there is a national vision to create and you have a vision around the ability to move the military and the goods and that kinds of things. Until our airports become quite bad, until our roads become bad enough, until people have this massive vision and we can focus on something, we must have to find what this unique vision is that Behind the rest of the world. “

Lahood agreed, saying: “I think that the success of these projects in Europe and Asia is largely due to the fact that the national government makes investments, but then encouraging the private sector. Once the national government has made a commitment, it is easier for the private sector then – they know that it will be a stable project, they know that their investment will be good.”

If you build it, they will come

In 2023, Brightline, the first railway line in private in the United States to open in almost a century, began its operations between Miami and Orlando in Florida and has since experienced a wave of passengers.

While Brightline extends below the high-speed standard, Lahood said that he showed that the Americans were ready to adopt new rail networks and argued that a successful project in the United States could kill the whole industry.

“If you look at the Brightline project in Florida … It is extremely popular,” he said. “They put more and more trains on this track every day because people like the idea that they do not have to climb on the i95 and that they do not have to travel on highways crowded with large trucks and cars …

“If you build it, they will come, if you build it, it will succeed and I think that will be the case with Brightline West, Las Vegas in Los Angeles, and I think that will be the real San Francisco for the, I think they will be very popular.

Addressing Newsweek, the mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, who pleads for a high-speed rail line “Cascadia” connecting the city to Seattle to Washington and Vancouver in British Columbia, “said:” Our system continues to be compacted and stagnant.

“The big cities of the whole world have all tend to go towards the high -speed railroad and we need an opportunity to unlock our economic rebirth, which is missing in our country at the moment, and the rail at high speed would make us advance and make us end with the world.”

Trust funds

A number of industry initiates have told Newsweek that the training of a federal government's trustee fund could provide the financial muscle with great high -speed US rail expansion.

Asked what a development would accelerate the most American high-speed railroad, Jim Derwinski, Executive Director of Chicago Rail System Metra, replied: “A trust fund so that it is national, it is bipartite so that it does not change from the administration to the administration and it can be supported by the United States as a national effort.

“If you are going to build something, to compare it to Europe and in Asia at the moment, he must have a national campaign at the moment.”

Arthur Sohikian is Executive Director of High Desert Corridor, a high -speed rail line that would link Brightline West to the high -speed Californian rail line.

He has expressed a similar point of view in Derwinski, saying in Newsweek: “We have to energize the public for it to happen … We are trying to get a trust fund for rail since I started my career, it seems.

“For any reason, politicians will not grasp this and will not do so, especially when you realize that the Highway Trust Fund continues to decrease as the cars become more effective, we pay less in petrol taxes, this fund decreases … We must invest in this infrastructure as a nation, and until it happens, seriously, we will all try to do our little pieces.”

The US High Speed ​​Rail Association paid travel and hotel costs for newsweek journalist James Bickerton to attend its annual conference in 2025.

