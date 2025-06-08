



According to diplomats, Britain and France will give up their previous plans to recognize Palestinian countries at the upcoming meetings.

France lobbyed the British and other European allies to recognize the Palestinian countries at the New York Conference, which will be held between June 17 and 20.

President Emmanuel Macron explained ASA's moral obligations and political requirements, and suggested that Saudi Arabia could come in return for recognition of Israel at the meeting.

But Guardian reported that the French officials briefed this week that the meeting would not be a moment of recognition.

Instead, we will now focus on briefly explaining the steps for recognition according to a series of measures and concessions of the Palestinians.

This includes the permanent ceasefire of the Gaza, the release of the prisoners of Israel, the reform of the Palestinian authorities, the economic reconstruction and the end of the Hamas rule.

French Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at a Friday at this meeting that it would have been “symbolic” decision to recognize Palestinian countries, and he said that he had a “special responsibility” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council without the support of allies.

Kenneth Roth, managing director of Human Rights Watch, expressed concern that it could be indefinitely delayed by the stage of recognition of the Palestinian countries.

“This stage should not be an endless (unsuccessful)” peace process, “but not the pressure to prevent Israel from hindering the state,” he wrote in X (previous Twitter).

Although 147 countries acknowledge the state of Palestinians, most of Europe has been reluctant, and that for a long time, it can only come from the approval and mutual movement of Israel in the Arab countries.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway have recognized the Palestinian countries last year, and there is an increasing agreement that Israel should be unilaterally recognized as a means of pressure to change tacks.

Last week, the Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas said that France's promotion to recognize Palestine to the Middle East child said, “It was sponsored by most serious and most of the European Union and Saudi Arabia.

But Britain and France faced the US pressure on the plan, but Israeli Hasades will expand the occupied Westbank settlement.

Israeli Israeli Secretary of State Israel said that 22 agreements plan to “strategic movements that prevent the establishment of the Palestinian state.”

In July last year, the Israeli parliament voted overwhelmingly against the establishment of the Palestinian countries with the Palestinian lawmakers and a single left -wing Jewish MP vote.

Pinkas does not have meaningful domestic support in Israel or there is no parliamentary in the Palestinian state, but the international community is our friend, because we are our friend, we want to succeed … Netana is leading to disasters that cannot be represented without adjusting you. Wake up, we are helping here “.

The Israeli war against Gaza began on October 7, 2023 after Hamas -led attack on southern Israel died after about 1,200 deaths. Israel replied by crouching and invading the Gaza Earth.

The United Nations has been killed by more than 54,000 people, mainly women and children, and the population is facing “imminent famine”, the United Nations said.

