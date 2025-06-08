Who they are, from where they areExBulletin





President Trump signed a proclamation this week to suspend visas for new students from abroad who planned to attend Harvard University in the fall – a decision that a judge quickly blocked.

It is a spectacular escalation of the conflict between the White House and the oldest and most elite school in the country.

The White House says it takes these measures due to the problems of national security, crime and civil rights.

The proclamation also calls the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to examine the visas issued to other foreign nationals at Harvard and if these students “meet the criteria” filed in the president's action.

Trump's recent Trump's decision Harvard, but it was only the last in a series of immigration actions that have placed international students across the United States in the government's reticle.

Earlier this week, the White House announced a new ban on travel and other restrictions for people from 19 countries from June 9. And last month, the State Department announced that it had stopped planning new visa interviews for foreign students.

Consequently, uncertainty and fear are widespread and increases among international students in the hope of attending American universities in the fall. Trump's actions already have an impact. The first data of the education application portals show that the number of potential students looking for American universities has already decreased.

A smaller number of international students coming to the United States for education can create major problems for the many schools based on these students for tuition fees as well as for social, cultural and academic and research contributions, according to an economist and the head of an international association of educators.

“Universities include the value of these students and their culturally socially contributions, the strength of research, all these things,” NAFSA Executive Director: Association of International Educator. And schools are deeply concerned about the message and the frightening effect that the White House immigration policies have, she said.

Here is a more in -depth examination of who are these students, where they come from and what they study.

How many students come to the United States to study?

About 75 years ago, during the school year from 1948 to 1949, American establishments had just over 25,000 international students – or around 1% of all students registered in higher education, according to the first available data from the International Training Institute.

The number of students coming to America from other countries has continued to skyrocket, in particular since 2006. There are now about 19 million students enrolled in American colleges and almost 6% of these students, or just over 1.1 million, come from another country, according to data from the 223 to 2024 to 2024 academic year which was collected from more than 680 colleges and universities.

AW, with NAFSA, said several factors contribute to this massive increase.

“One is that the world is becoming more and more aware of the quality of education offered in the United States,” she said. “Those who came from generations before, when they returned home, they continued to pass the right word on the value of American education, and this has become a powerful recruitment tool.”

Many leaders and heads of state from other countries have attended American schools, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and King Phillipe in Belgium, who obtained a master's degree in political science at the University of Stanford. Tesla CEO and one of the richest people in the world, Elon Musk, from South Africa, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997.

College and academic leaders have also understood the value, financial and otherwise, that international students bring and focused more on recruitment abroad, said AW. And finally, the middle class up the world can better afford an education abroad, she said.

While students come from everyone in the world to study in the United States, the 2023-2024 data show that about three-quarters of these students come from Asia. Among these, more than half are from India and China.

Here are the best 10 countries overall.

Where do these students go to school?

The Trump administration has focused heavily on Harvard, a small school with nearly 7,000 international students from more than 140 countries. This represents more than 25% of its total registrations, according to data 2024-2025 of the school. During the inclusion of all researchers, Harvard’s international population exceeded 10,000.

But for the 2023-2024 school year – The last year when complete data is available from the II – Harvard does not even fall for the 25 best institutions that welcome the most international students and have not had it for some time.

New York University has remained one of the best, if not the best university, welcoming the most international students for many years. During the 2023-2024 school year, NYU had nearly 30,000 students from other countries. The Boston campus in northeast of Northeastern University is to come, the Columbia University which, like Harvard, becomes the target of the anger of the Trump administration.

Twelve of the 20 best higher emergency establishments with the most international students are public schools. And these colleges are particularly vulnerable to the loss of social, cultural and financial contributions of these students, said Starz.

Private schools, Ivy League like Harvard or Yale could resist financially to lose their foreign population, said Starz. But “the tuition fees brought by international students are incredibly important” for public universities, he said.

In the University of California system, where Startz teaches, international students help compensate for the costs of state residents. Tuition fees for foreign students are roughly tripled that of non-international students, he said. And, with exceptions very closely, international students are not eligible for financial aid.

Stett Holbrook, spokesperson for the system of the University of California, says that international students and academics are “essential members of our university community and greatly contribute to our research, our teachings, our care to patients and our public service mission”.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is another state university that attracts a large number of international students. They represented around 25% of the school's total student population during the university year 2024-2025.

“International diversity is a fundamental element of the global excellence of Illinois,” said Patrick Wade, UIUC spokesperson. “It maintains our state and our competitive nation on the global market and prepares all students, including domestic students, to direct and solve problems in an interconnected world.”

Many students remain for higher education

Schools such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford may have enough money to resist the loss of school fees of international students. But they can be sensitive to a different impact because many international students are registered in higher education programs, Starz said.

They “play an incredibly important role in advancing research,” he said. “It is also the people who are probably the most likely to stay in the United States, raising their family here, contributing to high technology, often becoming entrepreneurs.”

According to NAFSA, these students contributed $ 43.8 billion to the US economy during the 2023-2024 school year and supported more than 378,000 jobs.

And more than half of all foreign students study STEM domains in American universities.

While the State Department is continuing its break on visa requests for international students, these students risk the real risk of not being able to continue their studies in the fall.

“It is the leading time for students to go and ask for visas to come to the United States in time for the fall semester,” said Nafsa AW. “Thus, the visa break can have a very prejudicial effect, not only immediately, but also it can have a long -term effect.”

