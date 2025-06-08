The change of launch within a few days affects millions of British drivers.





The British driver has introduced a new driver's license change within a few days, allowing you to better access certain vehicles.

Starting June 10, 2025, changes that affect the driver's license for a specific zero emission vehicle will be introduced.

British with category B licenses can drive electricity or hydrogen cars with maximum certified mass (MAM) of up to 4,250 kg.

The category B license applies to the driver who has passed the actual driving test, but the authority depends on the time passing the test.

Changes to the driver's license will take effect on Tuesday, June 10th.

Drivers who have passed the test before January 1, 1997 can generally drive a combination of vehicles and trailers of up to 8,250 kg.

People need to see the driver's license information and make sure this is applied. You can also drive a minibus with a trailer of more than 750 kg.

A person with a category B license that has passed the test after January 1, 1997 can drive up to 3,500 kg of MAM vehicles including up to eight passenger seats.

You can also drive up to 3,500 kg trailers. If you are 21 years old or older, you can drive motor wire with power output higher than 15kW.

The physical plaza license change is not made.

The new rules are generally applied to the type of vehicle that can be used with categories B licenses, including cars, SUVs, vans and small trucks.

If there is an additional specialized equipment for supporting passengers with disabilities in the vehicle, the additional 750kg should be due to professional equipment, but it can have a MAM of up to 5,000 kg.

You can also drive up to 5,000 kg of electric or hydrogen drive minibus if you have an additional professional equipment for a MAM of up to 4,250 kg or for disabled passengers.

There is no change in the physical plaza license, but additional permissions are recognized.

Latest development:

Through these new allowances, a driver with a category B license can lead the trailer when combining the MAM of the vehicle, and the trailer does not exceed 7,000 kg.

The new guideline emphasizes that the MAM of the vehicle will be limited to 2,750 kg for 4,250 kg of the vehicle.

It also admits that anyone who has passed the actual driving test before January 1, 1997 can carry a combination of a vehicle and a trailer combination of up to 8,250 kg.

New changes can increase the number of drivers leading to trailers, but drivers should be familiar with changes in driving habits.

Due to new changes, the driver can use electric and hydrogen vehicles to drive greater weight.

Whenever someone is ready to drive the car, it is necessary to conduct strict checks around the vehicle for the benefit of all drivers.

This should include connections to the towing ball, wheels and tires, lighting and indicators and loads.

“When driving, it is necessary to understand how to safely manipulate the vehicle and trailer.

“When the trailer starts to growl or growl, it easily solves the accelerator and gently reduces the speed. Do not brake the trailer harshly because it makes the trailer unstable.”

