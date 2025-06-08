2025 US Open Odds and Picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McILroy Prébodions by model who nailed PGA, Masters





The third major of the year will be decided when the PGA Tour goes to Oakmont Country Club for the US Open 2025. The tournament begins on Thursday June 12 and features a star field with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McILroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Jon Rahm among the big names that run the US Open Coveteted trophy. Dechambeau enters the United States opened in 2025 as a reigning champion, and he will seek to become the first golfer to successfully defend his US Open title since Brooks Koepka (2017-18). Scheffler, player No. 1 in the world, is the favorite of +320, according to the last open ratings of the US 2025.

It is followed by McILroy (+550), Dechambeau (+900) and Rahm (+1200) on the PGA ODDS board. Should your open American choices include the support of one of the favorites, or should you target a longhot like Justin Rose (+5000), who won the US Open in 2013?

The owner model of Sportsline, built by the DFS Mike McClure pro, has been reduced in red since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $ 9,000 on its best bets from the restarting and nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model also succeeded in 15 majors entering the weekend, including the Masters 2025 – its fourth consecutive masters – and the PGA 2025 championship.

Now that the open field of the United States 2025 is locked up, Sportsline has simulated the 10,000 times tournament, and the results were surprising.

2025 US OPEN PRESUCTIONS FOR SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER, RORY McILROY, Jon RAHM

A shock that the model calls for the US Open in 2025: Jon Rahm, a major double winner and one of the favorites of this year, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 in the ranking. Rahm has managed a dominant race for the majors between 2018 and 2023, collecting 12 TOP-10 TOP-10 and two victories during this period. However, he has taken a step back in the past two years.

Although he finished T8 in the PGA championship of this year, he also missed the cup at the PGA 2024 championship and finished outside the top 10 in the last two masters. In addition, he missed the US 2024 Open due to a feet infection. Although it receives a preferred treatment with the lowest fourth dimensions, the model sees it ending much lower than that.

The model also locked up his screening for Scottie Scheffler, who has just aimed at a dominant victory in the PGA championship. Scheffler was released from a historic season in 2024, which saw him ended seven times in the ranking of the ranking. He took a little slow time to these high standards in 2025, finishing T-9 or worse in four of his first five departures.

Player No. 1 in the world has turned things in recent weeks. He recorded his first victory of the 2025 season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, then followed this with a victory in the PGA championship. He finished the T-8 or better in six consecutive departures to head to the memorial, so he will enter the third major of the full-confidence year.

Meanwhile, the model examined the chances of Rory McILroy to win his sixth major tournament. McILroy ended a 10 -year drought in the major championships and finished the big career chelem with his master's victory in April. The 36 -year -old man was surprisingly not in the running at the PGA championship, finishing T47 after having cut it at once.

Despite this bad result, he is still enjoying a historic season and should face less pressure after finishing the big career chelem. However, there are also reasons to avoid it, including driving problems following a change of club. It was a non-presentation of the media for four consecutive days with Quail Hollow, so there are many factors to consider before placing betting on McILroy.

How to make open American choices 2025 US

The model also targets four golfers with chances of more than 20-1 who will make a solid race race.

Who will win the US Open 2025, what longshots will stun the world of golf and where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McILroy will finish?

2025 US Open Odds, favorites

2025 US Open Odds, favorites

Scottie SCHEFFLER + 320RORY McILROY + 550BRYSON Dechambeau + 900jon RAHM + 1200xander Schauffele + 1700ludvig Aberg + 1800collin Morikawa + 2200Viktor Hovland + 2600justin Thomas + 3300brooks Koepka + 3300Tom Fleetwood + 3300 Fitzpatrick + 4100Hideki Matsuyama + 4100Adam Scott + 4100patrick Cantlay + 4200Tyrrell Hatton + 5000min Woo Lee + 5000SAM Burns + 5000justin Rose + 5000Tony Finuu + 5000cam Smith + 5000Wyndham Clark + 5000tom Kim + 6000Corey Courn Kim + 6500RUSSELL HENLEY + 6500SEPP STRAKA + 6500JORDAN SPIETH + 6500JASON DAY + 6500 Brian Harman + 8000max HOMA + 8000DUSTIN Johnson + 8000BYEONG HUN AN + 8000WILL ZALATORIS + 8000 Cameron Young + 8000SAHith theegala + 8000DAN BERGER + 9000CHRISON Bezuidenhout + 10000sergio Garcia + 10000nick Dunlap + 10000dean burmester + 10000Akshay Bhatia + 10000Robert Macintyre + 10000ALEX Noren + 10000Keegan Bradley + 10000ryan Fox + 12000billy excluding + 12000davis Thompson + 12000Aaron Rai + 12000rickie Fowler + 12000NICOLAI HOJGAARD ​​+ 12000ADAD HADWIN + 12000 HARD English + 12000J.T. Poston + 15000victor Perez + 15000kurt Kitayama + 15000mackenzie Hughes + 15000austin Eckroat + 15000Tom Hoge + 15000erik van Rooyen + 15000Taylor Penrith + 15000adrian meronk + 15000denny McCarthy + 15000Matthieu Pavon +15000

