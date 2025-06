EUROMILLIONS: The biggest lottery award in England is still up for embezzlement | British news

There is still a chance to secure the largest lottery award in the UK since there was no winner on Friday's EUROMILLIONS draw.

Jackpot fell to about 280 million pounds after the winner of Tuesday, £ 190 million.

The winner immediately became abundant than Adele and Harry Styles and was the highest in the National Lottery's biggest victory list.

Housing lottery takes Britain into a storm. How much is it possible to win?

Andy Carter, a senior advisor of Allwynn: “Since the Euromillions Jackpot is now limited, all the money that helps to increase the jackpot now improves the reward in the next trademark.

“We could see that several British players saw a tremendous statue that suited five major numbers and one lucky star.”

The biggest prize in the previous year was an anonymous British ticket holder, which took £ 150 million to home on July 19, 2022.

Read more in SKY News: Musk and Trump Row EscalatesBeyonce is ride in London.

Just two months ago, Gloucester's Joe and Jess Thwaite won 184,262,899 pounds for lucky deep tickets. At that time, Joe was a communication sales engineer, and JESS ran a beauty company with her sister.

Thwaite got up at 5 am as usual and confirmed the call to see the e -mail of “Good news, awarded award.”

But he chose to sleep without waking up immediately.

“I saw how many things I saw and didn't know what to do,” he said.

“I couldn't sleep again. I didn't want to wake up the JESS. So I just put it there for what I saw forever. I spent time to find real estate without budget restrictions.”

When his wife woke up, she assumed that the National Lottery app was wrong.

Further Read: Ticks Tickes suggests $ 2 billion lottery winners who claim that Stolenman celebrates a £ 5.2m victory with 20 and £ 7.5m.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:24 Winner 'I thought it was a scam'

In February last year, Richard and Debbie Nuttall were released as the British winner of the UK £ 61m Euromillions Jackpot.

The couple of Lancashire have shared £ 120 million awards with the winner in Spain.

This year's biggest award went to the British winner in £ 8.3 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/euromillions-single-ticket-holder-could-win-uks-biggest-lottery-prize-tonight-13379902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos