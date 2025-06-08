International
EUROMILLIONS: The biggest lottery award in England is still up for embezzlement | British news
There is still a chance to secure the largest lottery award in the UK since there was no winner on Friday's EUROMILLIONS draw.
Jackpot fell to about 280 million pounds after the winner of Tuesday, £ 190 million.
The winner immediately became abundant than Adele and Harry Styles and was the highest in the National Lottery's biggest victory list.
Housing lottery takes Britain into a storm. How much is it possible to win?
Andy Carter, a senior advisor of Allwynn: “Since the Euromillions Jackpot is now limited, all the money that helps to increase the jackpot now improves the reward in the next trademark.
“We could see that several British players saw a tremendous statue that suited five major numbers and one lucky star.”
The biggest prize in the previous year was an anonymous British ticket holder, which took £ 150 million to home on July 19, 2022.
Read more in SKY News: Musk and Trump Row EscalatesBeyonce is ride in London.
Just two months ago, Gloucester's Joe and Jess Thwaite won 184,262,899 pounds for lucky deep tickets. At that time, Joe was a communication sales engineer, and JESS ran a beauty company with her sister.
Thwaite got up at 5 am as usual and confirmed the call to see the e -mail of “Good news, awarded award.”
But he chose to sleep without waking up immediately.
“I saw how many things I saw and didn't know what to do,” he said.
“I couldn't sleep again. I didn't want to wake up the JESS. So I just put it there for what I saw forever. I spent time to find real estate without budget restrictions.”
When his wife woke up, she assumed that the National Lottery app was wrong.
Further Read: Ticks Tickes suggests $ 2 billion lottery winners who claim that Stolenman celebrates a £ 5.2m victory with 20 and £ 7.5m.
1:24 Winner 'I thought it was a scam'
In February last year, Richard and Debbie Nuttall were released as the British winner of the UK £ 61m Euromillions Jackpot.
The couple of Lancashire have shared £ 120 million awards with the winner in Spain.
This year's biggest award went to the British winner in £ 8.3 million.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/euromillions-single-ticket-holder-could-win-uks-biggest-lottery-prize-tonight-13379902
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
